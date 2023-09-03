Eddie Lewis III pulls up to his Youngsville farm in a large black Ford pickup truck, handing out gallon containers of water to his workers preparing land to plant the 2024 sugar cane crop. He’s surrounded by sugar cane, and because of a prolonged drought in Louisiana, the typically fully green stalks are beginning to yellow, a dying process that isn't supposed to happen until December. He points behind his head.
“Now we getting cane dying in July, August, September.” Lewis said, owner of Eddie Lewis Cane Farms. “ This has never happened in the history of sugar cane.”
Lewis owns 2,000 acres of sugar cane farms around Youngsville, Milton and into Vermilion Parish. The October harvest is expected to yield 30% to 40% less than in 2022 as a result of the drought that stretched through most of the summer.
June, July and August are collectively known as the "grand growth season" when sugar cane can grow up to an inch a day.
In a normal year, Lewis can expect to produce 30-40 tons per acre or an "A" crop. This year will be a "C" crop, producing 25 tons per acre.
Typically, farmers in Louisiana, known for its rainy summers, are more worried about getting water out of their fields in preparation for harvest season.
“If you can get an average crop — you’d be pretty close to paying the bills. There won’t be any profits involved this year. You’ll be struggling to pay your bills,” Lewis said.
Kenneth Gravois, a sugar cane specialist at LSU AgCenter's Sugar Research Station, said that a dry period of this longevity and magnitude is unheard of in Louisiana.
“I've seen a dry June, I've seen a dry July, a dry August. I've never seen a dry June, July, August in a row. So, we're in new territory; most folks in the industry are in the same boat as me.”
Crop yields will drop this season, but it remains to be seen if overall production in Louisiana will be down from last year. Farmers planted 20,000 more acres of sugar cane this year, for a total of 532,000 acres.
Some areas of Louisiana have fared better; areas east of the Atchafalaya Basin have seen more rain and moisture than their western counterparts.
Nine months ago, Gravois believed this year would be a record year for sugar cane, he said in an LSUAg video. New varieties were showing a lot of promise, despite a dry beginning to 2023 and a spring freeze. By May, Gravois started to rethink his prediction.
“The only thing on the back of my mind was in the month of May, you hate to go into the summertime a little bit on the dry side because you absolutely have to get rainfall. And we didn’t,” Gravois said.
R.L. Bret Allain II, a sugar cane farmer and Louisiana state senator said while his crops are not doing great this year, they are doing better than farmers farther west. His crops are looking shorter than the past two years but his 5,000 acres, which stretch from eastern Jeanerette to western Franklin, have received more rain than some areas.
Allain said a few more inches of rain before the October harvest could make up for some of the lost production but it is too late for the crop to reach its full potential.
While Lewis’s planting window was not delayed; other farmers had to push back their planting, Gravois said. One farmer dug 8 to 10 feet before reaching groundwater, he said. Production mills are also pushing their timelines back to give farms a little more time to make up for lost production.
Irrigation or lack thereof
South Louisiana typically gets nearly 60-80 inches of rainfall a year. While northern and western Louisiana farmers may have irrigation systems in place, it’s nearly unheard of in parishes closer to the coast, Gravois said.
The cost of building the infrastructure needed for irrigation is significant.
For Lewis, Youngsville’s continuous growth and development has scattered his farms across the area. He cannot build a central irrigation system to cover all his 2,000 acres, he said. He believes if drought becomes a more common occurrence in Louisiana, government subsidies and loans will be necessary for farmers to set up irrigation.
Gravois sees irrigation adoption over time as a precautionary measure in some areas if drought patterns continue, but he believes it’s too early to know if this is a consistent weather pattern that farmers will have to contend with.
“To set up irrigation pumping is hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Lewis said, “I got over 50 different farms. So, I have to set up irrigation at 50 different locations.”
When Allain was younger, his father would hire planes to fly into clouds to induce rain in a process called "cloud seeding." In his 40 years of farming, it’s never been something he’s considered. Now the idea is tempting. Allain said it's most likely too early to tell if he needs irrigation, but as a farmer, he’s always erred on the side of caution.
“Farmers are known for adapting,” Allain said, “We’ll do what we got to do when it makes sense to do it.”
New varieties may prove to be successful
The bright side of the drought is the amount of new data and testing the Sugar Research Station can do to create more drought-tolerant plants, Gravois said. The station continuously runs tests to develop new varieties of sugar cane. This year's drought will give the research station new information about crops and the effects of prolonged drought and heat on sugar cane that they have never encountered before.
It takes 12 years to create new varieties, Gravois said.
Allain said he is shifting his crop over the next few seasons to varieties that proved to fare well this season. His current crops consist of older varieties developed by LSUAg along with new ones. From what he sees, the newer ones are proving to be more resilient, and expects those crops to produce higher yields.
“Anything that didn’t take the drought very well, I’m not going to increase anymore. If it can’t do well in a drought I got to drop it from my program,” Allain said.
Lewis said millions of dollars can be poured into maintaining an entire crop of sugar cane and he is always looking at new ways to improve his yield. Like a lot of farming, there are low margins and high losses.
“Sugar cane is probably one of the biggest gambles, probably bigger than the casino. We put millions of dollars into this crop. You don’t get rain for two to three months. You lost 30% to 40% before you even brought it to market,” Lewis said.