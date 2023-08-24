Firefighters lost a little ground in Beauregard Parish on Wednesday night as the Tiger Island Fire crossed LA 27 and threatened several residential areas and forcing mandatory evacuations.
All residents on Fred Cloessner Road, Ira Cooley Road, John Bowman Road, N. Newlin Road and Cemetery Road in Singer are still under a mandatory evacuation. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching any homes and the fire was about 85% contained Thursday morning, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Several deer camps have been destroyed, BPSO said.
Currently the largest wildfire in the state, the Tiger Island Fire has burned more than 16,000 acres, authorities said.
A new fire on the east side of the parish burned about 8 acres overnight, but was mostly contained Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Merryville, a town of about 1,000 residents, is under a voluntary evacuation order from the sheriff’s office. Ambulances on Wednesday evacuated 18 residents from DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana.
Power outages related to the fire have been reported in the small community of Singer. La. 110 in the Merryville area was shut down.
Merryville High School and Singer High School closed on Wednesday and will move to virtual classes until the fire is under control.
The weather is not cooperating with firefighting efforts as the high temperature was expected to be 104 degrees in Beauregard Parish on Thursday. In addition, the area is under a red flag warning, which means low humidity, high temps and gusty winds are combining for extreme fire danger. Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly and unpredictably, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought and record-breaking heat have made for unusually high wildfire risk in Louisiana this summer. Nearly 360 wildfires have burned about 5,000 acres in the state during August.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday warned of "potentially tragic" outcomes if residents don't start following a statewide burn ban issued under a record-setting heatwave.
The Tiger Island Fire is one of "hundreds" of blazes burning statewide — and more are likely to ignite in the days ahead, Edwards said.
Late August in Louisiana usually brings fear of hurricanes. But this year, an unusual number of wildfires have ignited across the state, particularly in rural areas, as much of the globe is gripped by dry heat that recently contributed to the spread of destructive, deadly fires in Hawaii and Canada.
The mostly small fires in Louisiana have not caused nearly as much damage. But they have destroyed some homes and other structures and have taken at least one life. Last week, authorities found the body of a Franklinton man in the wreckage of a home consumed by a brush fire.