Lauren Little pokes her head into the small office at the Beauregard Parish Arena that has become the de facto headquarters of the mission to rescue livestock from the ever-encroaching fires threatening Beauregard and Vernon parishes.
“We’ve got 70 heads of cattle, where do you want to put them?” Little, a 24-year-old college student from DeRidder asks her best friend and fellow volunteer, Marley Hazlett. Clipboard in hand, Little marches back outside, headed toward the gate through which hundreds of heads of cattle have been driven over the past 24 hours.
Though sparsely populated by people, the area where Louisiana’s largest wildfire continues to rage is home to thousands of heads of livestock. Getting those animals to safety has been a marathon for volunteers at the arena and in small farming communities across the area, with the fire constantly at their doorstep.
While timber, much of which is currently going up in flames too, has taken over as the main agricultural product in the region, cattle remains a strong industry in these parts.
“There’s been cattle in that part of the state forever,” said Shae Simon, executive vice president of the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association. “It’s going to impact a lot of livelihoods,” Simon added, pointing out that many families in the area have been farming cattle for multiple generations. “It’s devastating.”
The devastation from the fires is only adding to an already difficult situation for cattle ranchers caused by the persistent heat and drought.
On Friday, after announcing a stricter statewide burn ban, Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain gave an assessment of agricultural losses brought on by the drought. He estimated farmers have lost about $260 million in hay, forage and pasture. And that was before the fires.
“What's there is totally lost, its going to have to be plowed under and replanted,” Strain said.
Standing on her ranch just north of the arena Cheramie Clause gestured toward the pasture where her cows — freshly returned after a midnight evacuation — are supposed to graze. “Do you see any grass?” she asked. “There’s nothing for them to eat,” she said, looking out onto the dry land.
Instead, Clause and her husband have had to buy feed and hay, easily racking up thousands of dollars in bills. One calf, barely a month old and still wobbly on its feet, was born prematurely because of the heat, Clause explained.
Her hardship is shared by ranchers around the state. “We’re going to have a huge deficit for roughage going into the winter,” Simon said.
At the weekly livestock auction in Kinder, not far from the fires, 2,500 heads of cattle were sold, most of them for slaughter. That’s an unusually high number, Simon noted. “Producers are just worried that they won’t be able to feed their cattle so they’re having to cut their herd size,” she said.
But despite the hardships, Clause and her husband aren’t ready to give up their dream of retiring and living off their farm just yet. The support they’ve received from fellow farmers has only reinforced their commitment.
When it looked like one of the many fires in the area might skip the treeline toward their ranch Thursday night, a fellow cattleman — usually a competitor in the business of locally raised beef — came to the rescue.
Since the fires started, the ranching community in the area has rallied to support each other in the face of this unprecedented disaster.
“We’re not supposed to have to deal with wildfires here, we’re supposed to deal with hurricanes and flooding,” said Stephanie Williams, co-founder of the newly created Cajun Cowboy Rescue, which has helped coordinate evacuation efforts.
Williams created a Facebook page for the group just over a week ago, as fires started to erupt in the area. Within a few days, it grew to over 600 members. In the span of just one day, as fires continued and intensified from Thursday to Friday, another 2,000 people joined.
Meanwhile, Williams worked through the night to create a map of places to evacuate livestock to, while fellow organizers with the group were fielding non-stop calls from people needing help evacuating their animals.
“This really just came to fruition with this fire, but with the history of floods here, I just see a need,” Williams said. When future disasters strike, she hopes the group can function as a local, livestock-focused equivalent to the Cajun Navy, the volunteer organization that has been helping disaster victims since Hurricane Katrina.
On Friday night, Williams, along with boots-on-the-ground coordinator Donnia Tilley Barrow, sat inside the crammed arena office, couched between stalls filled with cows, horses and donkeys, as the orange glow of the nearby fires lurked behind the pines. This much is clear: Their mission is far from over.