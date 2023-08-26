All evacuation orders in the area of the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish remained in effect Saturday, according to the Bearuregard Parish Sheriff's Office.
The state's largest fire, which has burned more than 16,000 acres, remained approximately 50% contained Saturday, according to BPSO.
A brief rain shower Friday afternoon was not significant enough to improve the fire containment, officials said. They reported significant fire fighting resources, equipment and manpower, arrived overnight to assist in containing the fire.
Most of the the firefighting effort overnight Friday was targeted north of Merryville and northwest through the Junction area.
Additional firefighting resources were deployed overnight Friday, including 16 National Guard bulldozers and a CH47 helicopter from Oklahoma that can drop six times the amount of water than the National Guard Blackhawks, which had dropped more than 161,000 gallons of water as of Friday.
Four strike teams from Florida are expected to arrive Sunday, with 40 firefighters and five bulldozers per team.
Authorities reported approximately 250 customers were without power Saturday, but said utilities were actively working to get lines repaired.
There have been 12 structures lost to fire with no reported injuries or loss of life, officials said Saturday.
Several highways in the area remained closed Saturday, including Highway 27 and Highway 110 because of smoky conditions and fire fighting operations.
Two shelters have been opened for evacuees, one at First Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, both in DeRidder.
A new burn ban was issued Friday by the state Fire Marshal.
Louisiana has been under a statewide burn ban since Aug. 7; the new order removes any exceptions such as agricultural field burning.
In the month of August, Louisiana has seen more than 441 wildfires that have burned over 30,000 acres.