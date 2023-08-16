Lafayette Utilities System is asking customers to suspend all high-consumption water usage due to a state of emergency declared by Gov. John Bel Edwards over extreme heat and lack of rain.
Conditions are stressing water districts and increasing the threat of wildfires, according to an LUS news release.
Despite a watering ordinance that specifies which days of the week LUS customers may water yards and gardens with automatic sprinklers, LUS is asking customers to halt all high-consumption water usage to ensure enough water is available for fire protection and household use.
That includes anything non-domestic, such as car washing, lawn and garden watering, and filling up pools, Heidi Tweedel, LUS public information officer, said.
Temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees almost daily for weeks across Acadiana, with little to no rainfall.
The last measurable rain recorded at Lafayette Regional Airport was .19 inch on July 31, Marti Calhoun, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said Wednesday.
Trace amounts of rain have fallen, but nothing measurable, she said.
Southern Lafayette Parish, northern Vermilion Parish and much of Iberia Parish are in an extreme drought as of Aug. 8, according to an online drought monitor. The rest of Acadiana is in a severe drought.
Calhoun doesn’t have much confidence that the next chance of rain – about 20% Sunday and about 40% Monday and Tuesday – will do much to relieve the drought.
“There’s no real end in sight,” she said.
Last week, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said the drought was putting high demand on the water system.
LUS supplies water to residents and businesses in the Lafayette and supplies wholesale water to customers in Scott, Broussard, Youngsville, the Milton water system and Lafayette North and Lafayette South water systems.
The first week in August, he said, some high consumption activities like watering lawns put a strain on the system and caused pressure drops in some areas.
Stewart said LUS asked at that time that customers in Youngsville and Broussard suspend high-volume usage like lawn watering because that’s where pressure drops were most critical.