A product of the ‘90s, Ooti Billeaud learned to skateboard, rollerblade and ride a scooter. But he primarily loved to ride his bike, hopping on it and exploring Lafayette when he was a child and embraced the sport of BMX.
Like many other BMX riders and skateboarders, Billeaud dreamed of owning his own skatepark or shop. That dream will soon be a reality when Magnolia LA opens on Monroe Street a few blocks from downtown’s main Jefferson Street drag.
“This is what every BMX and skate punk wants to do,” he said. “I’m just trying to make it happen. I’m trying to make it successful and financially viable. I’m trying to make it inclusive to all user groups. That’s super important to me.”
The finishing touches are coming together on the space, which right now is only open to friends and family. Billeaud said one of the final hurdles will be paving the parking lot and hopes to have it officially open in April.
‘It’s something that people want to see’
Billeaud converted the warehouse into an indoor BMX and skate park that will be open to bicyclists, skateboarders, rollerbladers, roller skaters and scooter riders. He said it’s the first indoor skate park in the state.
“It rains here all the time or it gets really hot or it gets really cold or people aren’t comfortable at an outdoor concrete skate park at night or it has sunrise to sunset hours,” he said. “My goal was just to try and provide a world-class facility, even if it’s smaller, for the Lafayette community.”
Billeaud, who grew up in downtown Lafayette, bought the property about a year and a half ago. His Kickstarter to help fund the creation of the facility raised more than $30,000 — double its goal.
“This is something that people want to see,” he said. “It’s something that people have wanted to see for a long time.”
“Opening Magnolia LA is a dream,” he added.
Former professional skateboarder Dave Waite and former professional BMX rider Ryan Corrigan, who owns Hold On Here We Go, LLC., helped Billeaud with designing the park, which instead of concrete uses Skatelite a composite material made from recycled paper.
Inside the warehouse is a BMX shop filled with parts to build a custom bike, along with Magnolia LA merchandise, which features Billeaud’s 11-year-old Doberman service dog, Sir Sheriff.
“He keeps things safe. He regulates, as you would expect a sheriff to do,” Billeaud said. “He helps supervise the construction of the skate park as well as the retail shop and he made sure that there were no shenanigans or horsing around on the job.”
A place for learning, riding, shopping
Magnolia LA is a welcoming space for anyone into BMX or skating, said manager Lauren Earley.
“My favorite part of this space is having the community come together and have a place where they feel like they can come and have a good time but also have a community where they can learn,” she said. “It’s somewhere where you can ride, you can find friends and be yourself.”
And because there’s always someone working the front desk, Earley said, it’s a place where parents and families can feel comfortable bringing their novice riders and skaters.
“A lot of parents bring their children here for the first time. They come in and are excited about having a place to ride and shop,” she said. “Here, you’re always going to be met with someone. There will always be someone to talk to if you have questions.”
“Our community is very open and excited,” she added. “They’re not afraid to help little kids. They’re not going to be like, ‘figure it out yourself.’ We’re here to help we want to help as much as we can.”
Earley’s 9-year-old son Sylar loves Magnolia LA and the pair often spend weekends at the warehouse riding and skating, she said.
The opening of Magnolia LA comes at the same time the city of Lafayette is creating a $250,000 concrete skate park at Thomas Park, which Billeaud has helped facilitate.
“They’re things Lafayette has deserved for a long time now so I’m happy to see these things happening,” he said. “I’m happy to be part of it and contribute in whatever way I can.”
And Magnolia LA hopes to help grow the BMX and skating community with summer camps and skate lessons, Earley said.
Billeaud also is working toward opening a smaller indoor skating area and BMX shop in New Orleans.
“Our goal is to be a Louisiana brand,” Billeaud said. “Louisiana deserves more cool things.”