In 2022, 14 years after Erica Melancon Fox first dreamed of creating an African American museum and cultural center in Lafayette, her vision for Maison Creole de Freetown took shape on East Vermilion Street.
Fox has always been a storyteller.
A singer-songwriter, Fox channels her personal experiences and inspirations into song and has hosted workshops to help others similarly tell their stories. While oral storytelling traditions are powerful, Fox said she also wanted a physical place for the history of Lafayette’s Black community to live.
After years of receiving lukewarm feedback on investment, Fox decided the museum would need to be a grassroots endeavor.
She and a team of partners relaunched True Friends Society of Lafayette, a neighborhood group developed in the late 1800s that provided civic and financial support to freed people of color and offered protection against vigilante groups, she said.
Today’s iteration of the organization has a similar mission of uplifting the community. The registered nonprofit operates the museum.
The museum’s location came about as happenstance.
The house at 800 East Vermilion St., which has ties to the Mouton and Roy families, has been in Fox’s family since the 1980s, when it opened as a boys’ home. Out of operation for several years, Fox realized the home’s location deep in Freetown was the perfect place to build her vision.
“For so long in our history we weren’t allowed to own anything or to really have our own plot of anything. We were always working for someone else. This is like our flag — that this is ours,” Fox said.
Fox wants Maison Freetown to be a hub for the community.
While a museum, the space is not a place for detached observation. The executive director’s aim is for the cultural center to help visitors engage with Black artistic expression, entrepreneurship and history while having opportunities to learn and collaborate through classes, exhibitions and networking events
Though grounded in the Freetown neighborhood, the museum serves the whole community and keeps its doors open to everyone, said Kelsie LaFontaine, the museum’s community events manager.
LaFontaine came on board initially as an artisan selling through Fox’s Attakapas Collective, a co-op that highlights small creators, with an emphasis on Black makers. The collective moved from downtown Lafayette to Maison Freetown after the museum opened.
Now, LaFontaine helps coordinate cultural center’s events, from an upcoming Father’s Day vintage car show to farmers markets to educational talks.
“We’re bringing the community together not just for sadness or in a time of despair but to uplift each other,” LaFontaine said.
Milton Arceneaux, photographer and co-founder of lifestyle and apparel brand Creole Culture, said he was drawn to Maison Freetown because of how alive the space feels. The frequent activity at the cultural center allows for spontaneous meetings and has personally opened doors for Arceneaux since he moved back to Lafayette last year, he said.
Arceneaux and freelance journalist Ruth Foote are working with Fox to record residents’ personal narratives through their Freetown Sound Lab project, which received financial backing at last year’s 24 Hour Citizen Project.
Foote emphasized that the group is hoping to capture slices of daily life, not just reflections on big moments.
While working at the Opelousas Daily World in the 1980s, Foote recalled the passion and curiosity visitors had for Zydeco music and the musicians driving the genre. There was a feeling standard bearers like Clifton Chenier would always be there — and when they weren’t, suddenly the opportunity to ask so many questions disappeared, she said.
It’s important not to let the details of everyday living fade with time, Foote said. Preserving that information can be just as important to understanding a period of history as knowing about that time’s big events, she said.
“We have an obligation to tell these stories because our ancestors didn’t have the means and the access to tell them. What happens today needs to be documented because we never know what’s going to happen,” Arceneaux said.
Recording the community’s history extends to collecting physical artifacts, like a “Colored” sign tgifted to the museum by an educator. It used to hang in a local school during segregation. Fox is encouraging residents to assess the potential meaning in the family memorabilia cluttering their garages and attics and consider donating items to the museum.
“When I was little I never could have dreamed that one day there was going to be this cultural museum just down the street,” said Foote, who grew up a couple blocks away from Maison Freetown.
Tina Shelvin Bingham, a board member of True Friends Society of Lafayette, said the beauty of the space is that it’s a place community members can simply exist.
Maison Freetown is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and residents and visitors to the area don’t have to wait for an event to take advantage of the space, she said.
“There was no place when I was growing up where I saw myself and I felt comfortable just coming to sit and hang. I come in here just for the sake of sitting in here — not because I have a meeting, not because there’s any reason to be here, but because I can immerse myself in so much culture and know that this place is for me,” Shelvin Bingham said.