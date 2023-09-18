A Rapides man was arrested on three counts of simple arson in Grant Parish, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division investigators said.
Michael Shawn Setliff, of Flatwoods, Louisiana, is accused of setting multiple fires off Highway 500 and on W.W. Melton Road last Wednesday, investigators said.
Investigators said that the fire on W.W. Melton Road could have been severe due to dry weather conditions and its close proximity to homes, but local fire departments and LDAF wildfire containment crews responded quickly, and kept the fires small and contained.
On Friday, the 32-year-old was booked into Rapides Parish Jail with a bond set at $75,000.