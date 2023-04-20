A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria last year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors appeared in a Rapides Parish courtroom Thursday morning.
Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Thursday before Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch. DeClouet was present but his attorney, Craig Mordock, was not. The hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 14.
DeClouet declined to comment when approached by a reporter after his court appearance.
Mordock, who replaced George Higgins as deClouet's attorney in January, also declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.
DeClouet pleaded not guilty in December to seven charges, which include:
- one count human trafficking
- one count conspiracy to commit human trafficking
- one count conspiracy to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud
- one count conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance by fraud
- three counts distribution of a controlled dangerous substance
DeClouet is accused of knowingly and intentionally distributing the opioid buprenorphine in November 2021 and February 2022, according to the bill of information. Buprenorphine is commonly used to ease withdrawal symptoms for those with opioid use disorder. The opioid is also prescribed for those suffering from chronic pain.
The human trafficking counts stem from deClouet allegedly controlling and/or threatening to control a person's access to an unspecified controlled dangerous substance during the same time frame, according to the bill of information.
DeClouet was arrested in early February 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office on counts related to human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession and drug paraphernalia. He was later released from jail on a $269,500 bond.
Police said deClouet was carrying suboxone film, a prescription medication used to treat those addicted to opioid drugs, at the time of his arrest. DeClouet also allegedly had suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside of his home.
Prior to his arrest, deClouet had been widely recognized for his work in addiction treatment and the community at a time when Louisiana's opioid-related deaths continue to rise.
Those who worked closest to deClouet at addiction treatment centers and community organizations expressed disbelief upon learning of his arrest. DeClouet has long been an advocate for those struggling to overcome addiction and has often spoken out about reducing stigma surrounding addiction.
Axis Behavioral Health, which once had locations in Lafayette and Alexandria, closed abruptly after deClouet's arrest. Those being treated for drug dependency in central Louisiana's rural communities were left with few other options in the weeks afterward.
DeClouet's nursing licenses were suspended in March 2022 by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. DeClouet entered a voluntary agreement to refrain from practice or to suspend his licenses pending completion of an investigation, according to the organization's hearing notes.
Three other people were arrested in connection to deClouet.
Kyle Millard McCall, of Boyce, was arrested on one count each of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, drug possession and two counts of contempt of court, according to jail records. McCall was still being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $260,000 bond as of Thursday.
McCall, however, only faces one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of fentanyl, according to a bill of information. McCall pleaded not guilty to both counts during an August court appearance. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for his case on May 1.
Two women, Alexandria residents in their mid-20s, were also arrested in connection to deClouet's case. Both women were arrested on counts related to drug possession and were released from jail after posting bond. The Acadiana Advocate is withholding their names because they are victims of alleged sexual crimes.