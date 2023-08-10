Charlene Richard, a Catholic Servant of God whose cause for beatification and canonization has been forwarded to the Vatican, will be memorialized on the 64th anniversary of her death Friday evening in services at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard, her home parish. She is buried in the adjoining church cemetery.
A rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m.
The Rev. Taylor Reynolds will be celebrant for the Mass. Reynolds, of the Diocese of Alexandria, is the episcopal delegate for the cause and will update supporters about its status at 5:15. Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will also attend.
The church address is 1463 Charlene Highway, Church Point.
Charlene, born in January 1947 in Richard, died Aug. 11, 1959, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where she had been treated briefly for acute lymphatic leukemia, a fatal affliction. She was 12.
Family and friends considered the high-spirited child to be religiously faithful, smart and athletic. Older brother John Dale — there were 10 children in the family — thought she was more than that.
“She was the most extraordinary ordinary person I knew,” he said in an interview in 2022. “She loved Elvis, modern music and didn’t care for Cajun music.”
Like other Cajun children, she spoke French with her family. She was captain of the girls basketball team at Richard Elementary, near the church, and loved the “sock hops” her mother hosted at the family home. Friends called her “Charlie Brown,” her brother recalled.
The two would handle myriad household chores, pick cotton and help bring in sweet potato and corn crops.
What set her apart, he said, was her energy and fearlessness. She broke her arm as a toddler, falling from a porch, but once the break was set, she returned to climbing trees. She rode horses through the rural area at a young age.
“We had our differences,” Charlene’s brother recalled. “She could give me a hard slap. She was feisty but she was fair.”
In the last two weeks of her short life, her energy draining, she revealed herself as special to the Rev. Joseph Brennan, a young hospital chaplain, by following the example of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, a 19th century French nun who, frail in her own physical suffering, cheerfully dedicated prayers to the well-being and salvation of others.
Long before her death, Charlene read a book about Thérèse and, like her, spent her last two weeks of life praying for others’ salvation, just like the saint she admired.
The Rev. Korey R. LaVergne, pastor at St. Edwards, said Reynolds would probably update followers on when documents will be submitted to Rome. As episcopal delegate, LaVergne said, Reynolds represents the bishop.
Deshotel opened the causes for sainthood for Charlene and for August Pelafigue in 2020. Pelafigue’s completed formal documents have been sent to Rome. LaVergne said Charlene’s list of interviewed witnesses is longer than Pelafigue’s, and the work is taking longer to complete.
LaVergne said some 500 people gathered for the anniversary Mass of Charlene’s death last year. He said crowds tend to be larger when the anniversary is marked on a weekend.
He said the church will be prepared to aid those who attend the Mass with tents, water and fans, where needed. There will be a tent over Charlene’s grave. Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of more than 100 degrees.