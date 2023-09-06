Supporters of Moncus Park and a half dozen furry, four-legged companions gathered at the nonprofit park Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Best Friends Bark Park for large dogs.
The large dog park will be a companion to the existing Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park, which opened in January 2022 and offers more than 10,000 square feet of off-leash play space for area pooches.
The existing play area currently serves all dogs, with small dog days on odd days and large dog days on even days of the month. Small versus large is determined by height, with 16 inches in height as the cutoff.
Like the small dog park, the large dog park will have vaccination and permit requirements for attendance once open.
The Best Friends Bark Park will span 34,500 square feet stretching between the park’s vehicular and pedestrian bridges and running along Coulee Mine, just beside the park’s children’s play areas and the Savoy Family Treehouse, said Moncus Park Executive Director J.P. MacFadyen.
The new dog park will include landscaping, seating space, human and canine water fountains, waste receptacles and waste bags, a double-gated entry and exit, and a 1,000 square-foot overlook tower for visitors to observe the playing dogs, the park said in a statement.
MacFadyen said Moncus Park aims to be “an inviting space where people can connect."
“There’s really no better example of that than the Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park. If you go over there on any given Saturday, you see folks from all over Acadiana with their dogs. The dogs are having a great time playing and the people in the park are getting to know one another, know their neighbors and connecting,” MacFadyen said.
The large dog park was designed by Duplantis Design Group, who has worked on other Moncus Park projects including the amphitheater and water features, said lead landscape architect Chad Danos. The park is being constructed by Manuel Commerical.
Danos said a doctor of veterinary medicine on staff with Duplantis Design Group helped design the park. They considered elements such as plant life that is non-toxic to dogs and designing the fencing so that all the edges are rounded so a dog cannot be cornered, he said.
“Everything is designed for the safety of the users and the dogs, specifically,” Danos said.
MacFadyen said the project is expected to take less than six months to complete. Moncus Park leaders had originally hoped to open the park before the end of 2022, but the project was delayed as stakeholders settled on a design that met all goals and flood zone requirements outlined by the city, he said.
While the small dog park is comprised of artificial turf, the large dog play area will use natural grass, partly to ensure the space meets flooding requirements and that water can easily penetrate the ground and drain into the coulee, the executive director said.
The project was supported by funds raised from Moncus Park’s 2021 SOLA Giving Day Campaign, a memorial gift from friends and family of Patrick Reische Gray, and donations from the Pinhook Foundation and Bob and Sandy Giles of Giles Automotive. The exact cost of the project was not disclosed.
MacFadyen said community members can support the park and the project by purchasing a personalized brick dedicated to their pet to be laid in the overlook tower. The bricks are on sale for $200 and will be installed on an ongoing basis, he said.
The overlook tower will also house a memorial plaque for Gray, who died in 2017 in an automobile crash. The 31-year-old was an Episcopal School of Acadiana and Louisiana State University graduate and worked locally as an attorney, his obituary said.
His father, Patrick Gray, said on Wednesday that his son was a lifelong animal lover who rescued his beloved dog, Booger, from beside a dumpster. The two were inseparable, and contributing to a positive space for dogs like Booger in Lafayette felt like the perfect way to honor his son’s memory, Gray said.