New Iberia native Natalie Kingston is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding cinematography for her work on the Apple TV+ miniseries "Black Bird."
Kingston, 41, had wrapped up filming for another project at 6 a.m. July 12 in New York City. A few hours later, when Kingston saw her name on the list of Emmy nominations, she thought she might be experiencing delirium from the lack of sleep.
"I thought I was seeing things," Kingston said. "I reloaded the page a few times, and my heart dropped. It was very surreal. I was already excited for wrapping the film. This just put it over the edge."
Kingston has been behind the camera since the age of 10, when her family got a camcorder.
"It became my thing," Kingston said. "I just became obsessed. I loved the idea of being behind the camera, not in front of it, and creating things and telling stories. I got such a rise out of creating these little movies and then playing them back for my family and just seeing their reactions, and I still get a kick out of that today."
Kingston would later study mass communications at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and accept a job in retail management that required a move to Dallas.
"I was just kind of lost," Kingston said. "I didn't know how to get into film."
Kingston returned home after about a year and accepted a job at the Opelousas TV station KDCG. She was given a documentary-style show called "Unconventional" that focused on the quirky people, places and things that make Acadiana unique.
She learned more about herself as a filmmaker during the two years she spent writing, shooting, directing and editing episodes for the show at KDCG.
"I look at that place as sort of my film school," Kingston said. "I was given so much creative freedom."
After her time at the station, Kingston started shooting local commercials and picking up other freelance camera assignments. One project led to another, and the projects eventually became more creative and more serious — from music videos and short films to documentaries and narrative feature films.
Kingston moved to New Orleans in 2013 for more opportunities and, in 2020, she moved to Los Angeles.
One year later, Kingston jumped at the opportunity to shoot "Black Bird" because she loved the script and relished the opportunity to return to Louisiana at a time when the pandemic had paused production on many projects.
The six-episode series follows Jimmy Keene as he begins a 10-year prison sentence that could end early if he can get a confession out of suspected serial killer Larry Hall. The miniseries is based on the 2010 novel "In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption."
"I love dark material, character driven material," Kingston said. "This is right up my alley. I thought it was such a dream project that I wasn't going to get."
Although the true crime drama takes place in Illinois and Missouri, it was filmed in the New Orleans and Thibodaux regions.
The prison scenes were shot at a now-shuttered jail in the Mid City neighborhood of New Orleans. Rows of corn, which were integral to a scene in the series, were planted in a sugarcane field in Thibodaux.
"Black Bird," which began streaming last summer on Apple TV+, quickly received critical acclaim.
Actor Paul Walter Hauser won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his work in the miniseries. In addition to Kingston's Emmy nomination, Hauser and co-star Ray Liotta are nominated for outstanding supporting actor and Taron Egerton is nominated for outstanding lead actor.
Kingston plans to attend the 75th Emmy Awards, which was originally scheduled for September but has been postponed to Jan. 15 due to industry strikes.
"It still feels quite surreal," she said. "I'm just so honored and proud of the work."