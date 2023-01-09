Col. Scott Desormeaux, the Lafayette National Guard unit commander who was recently relieved of his duties, has a history of sexual complaints against him, court documents show.
The Abbeville native was relieved in November of his leadership role in the Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, and the historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, after an administrative investigation found that Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members, according to agency spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins.
"We take these allegations very seriously and provide swift and transparent action in efforts to protect and respect our force," Collins said.
Desormeaux was not discharged from the National Guard as a result of the internal investigation, which found he violated the Louisiana Code of Military Justice's rules by engaging in conduct unbecoming of an officer and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline. Instead, Desormeaux now serves as the Louisiana National Guard's training coordinator and director of doctrine and education.
The recent complaints aren't the first that have been made against Desormeaux, an occupational therapist who once owned clinics in Lafayette and Abbeville called The Physical Medicine Center.
Two of Desormeaux's former employees detailed allegations of sexual harassment, including unwelcome touching and inappropriate comments, by their employer in a 2001 lawsuit filed in Vermilion Parish.
The women alleged in the lawsuit that Desormeaux did the following:
- Pushed his groin into an employee's face and "acted like he was going to pull out his penis" after she had told him to "go away"
- Grabbed a female employee's breasts in the workplace
- Would unfasten or attempt to unfasten employees' bras while they were trying to do their jobs in the clinic
- Offered one employee a $100,000 bonus if she had sex with the right people to get nursing home business for the company
- Asked an employee on multiple occasions if she would want to hold his penis while he used the bathroom
- Started professional meetings with one employee by saying "You know this would be better if we were both naked."
- Called an employee late at night and asked her to meet him in a bar or restaurant, making it clear that he wanted something other than a professional relationship
- Continually made sexually explicit remarks and sought sexual favors for himself
In a 2003 deposition, one of the women said she became overwhelmed as she wrote a letter detailing everything that happened during her employment, which she hadn't even disclosed to her boyfriend.
"Once I started writing it, I couldn't stop writing everything that had went on," the woman said, according to court documents.
Desormeaux denied the former employees' claims in court filings.
His attorney argued that because The Physical Medicine Center never employed more than 15 people at a time, Louisiana's anti-discrimination statutes did not apply because an employer is defined in state law as an entity with 20 or more employees. A 2005 trial date for the case was postponed because Desormeaux was deployed in Iraq, and it was unknown when he would return, according to documents.
A settlement of about $30,000 was ultimately reached in 2006 in the case, according to Sera H. Russell III, the lawyer for the two former employees.
When reached by phone Friday, Desormeaux declined to comment on the 2001 lawsuit or the more recent allegations.
Collins said she was unaware of the 2001 lawsuit but that she would inform the Louisiana National Guard's legal team of it.