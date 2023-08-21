A train derailment was reported Monday in New Iberia.
The incident occurred on Highway 182, near the base, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs Director, Katherine Breaux.
Highway 182 was closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police said there was no indication of any hazardous substances leaking from rail cars, but residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
A bystander video shared on social media appears to show the train crashing into an 18-wheeler that was stopped on the tracks.