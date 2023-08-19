Health care disparities based on race, gender, income and location — to name just a few factors — impact everything from maternal death rates to homelessness. A new Lafayette task force seeks to identify and address those disparities to improve health outcomes across Acadiana.
A group comprising Lafayette Consolidated Government, United Way of Acadiana, as well as several nonprofits and health care institutions, including Lafayette’s two major hospital systems, announced the formation of a health equity task force at a breakfast and panel Friday morning.
The term “health equity task force” may sound familiar. In 2020, Lafayette Consolidated Government, along with some of the same organizations represented at Friday’s event, launched a similar task force to grapple with the inequities revealed by the pandemic, which disproportionately affected Black residents and other people of color.
That task force faced challenges — several members resigned and it was criticized as ineffective — but that didn’t hamper the optimistic mood at Friday’s announcement breakfast.
“Our goal and our hope is that when we produce this equity strategy moving forward, that we can prompt other regions of the state to follow suit to mitigate disparities,” Dr. Karen Wyble, assistant vice president of community and public affairs at Ochsner Lafayette General and a driving force behind the formation of the task force.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said despite its struggles, the 2020 task force is responsible for a number of initiatives and resources that are currently in the works or have recently been put in place.
Primary care and behavioral health resources have been expanding in the parish, Guillory noted. Mobile health units have brought care to patients both during and after the pandemic. Public education campaigns are warning adolescents of the dangers of vaping and substance abuse, especially fentanyl.
And soon, Lafayette will be home to a new treatment center for patients with sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that disproportionately affects Black patients.
“We’re just getting started,” Guillory told attendees.
One of the goals of the task force is to improve access to health care services in underserved areas. Also on the list, increases in awareness and support for mental/behavioral health and substance abuse resources as well as the number of checkups and screenings performed for preventative care. To be decreased: the cost of health care in Lafayette Parish.
The task force will have four subcommittees, each with a distinct focus on social determinants of health, mental and behavioral health, community infrastructure and safety, and workforce development.
Panelists representing each focus area laid out their priorities and approach to the task of combating inequity in health care.
Collecting the data and using it to inform policy and resource allocations will be among the first tasks of the newly formed group. “If we don’t understand who we are in Lafayette, Lafayette Parish, then we won’t have the appropriate solutions,” Wyble said.
Social determinants of health, or factors that impact a patient’s health that go beyond their medical diagnosis, have been identified as a focal point. “Social determinants of health yield disparities,” Wyble said. And, unlike most illnesses, that outcome; “it’s 100% preventable,” she added.
Mental health and substance abuse, the second focus area of the task force, has been a hot-button issue in Lafayette and across the nation.
Resources have thinned, especially following a nationwide trend in de-institutionalization that began in the 1950s and continued into the late 1980s, replacing state mental health hospitals with a patchwork of public and private providers.
“We had a multitude of homes and institutions that provided long-term care for this vulnerable population,” said Amy Dysart-Credeur, the head of Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Broussard and Lafayette outpatient services. “Over the years, this system has been dismantled, leaving those with critical needs with very limited resources.”
Instead, Dysart-Credeur said, “families, primary care physicians and law enforcement are often our frontline in identifying these individuals and need to be educated and updated on mental illness and symptom management.”
Assisting with symptom management and the general delivery of care to patients struggling with behavioral health and substance abuse issues will require partnerships, she noted, some of which are already being formed.
Oceans, in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General, will be expanding its services, adding 70 inpatient beds for adults and adolescents, as well as outpatient services for young patients.
De-institutionalization aside, government still has an important role to play in improving health outcomes, especially by way of public infrastructure, city-parish staffers Alex Lazard and Nick Hernandez said.
As such, Lazard promised a mindful approach to planning, specifically with regard to the multi-decade behemoth project of turning the Evangeline Thruway into an interstate and the impact this will have on the surrounding communities.
“We’re on the ground working to make sure that as we improve, as we implement these great projects, that the community voice is at the center of it,” Lazard said. The project is currently under federal investigation over allegations that its negative effect will be felt disproportionately by residents in the primarily Black neighborhoods that surround it.
Meanwhile, residents of those same neighborhoods, and the northern part of Lafayette in general, often lack access to vehicles themselves, Hernandez noted. Projects that make alternative modes of transportation, such as walking or biking, safer and more accessible will improve residents’ quality of life and overall health in one swoop, Hernandez said.
Another area in which racial disparities are still entrenched is the health care workforce, leading to worse health outcomes. “Health equity comes from better representation of the population served,” said André Breaux, VP of policy initiatives and governmental affairs for One Acadiana.
Together with Acadiana Workforce Development Area 40, LSU Eunice and Ochsner, One Acadiana is piloting a solution, one that arose from a needs assessment during the pandemic. This fall, 10 students will be starting their training to become certified as respiratory therapists, and get paid while they do it.
The program’s educational expenses, such as tuition, along with wraparound services, will be paid for with $242,000 in federal funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Ochsner will be covering students’ pay during their clinical rotations.
There’s never been a day like today to explore new solutions, said Acadiana Workforce Development Area 40 Director Brenda Foulcard, pointing to the plethora of federal funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
“Now is our opportunity,” Foulcard said.