Youngsville officers elected Tracy Girard to serve as the Police Department representative for the city's civil service board ahead of a hearing next week concerning the termination of an officer.
Girard received 17 votes in a runoff against Tim Cotone, who received 11 votes. The runoff was held after questions were raised as to whether the initial election in May was handled properly.
Cotone, who initially was named the new board member, received more votes than any other candidate in the primary election but did not win by a majority. It was a Louisiana Attorney General opinion from 1972 sent by the Office of State Examiner to the Youngsville board secretary that determined that a runoff election would be required.
Girard, a school resource officer at Green T. Lindon Elementary, is filling a seat vacated in May by Sgt. Brian Baumgardner, who cited fear of retaliation by Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux as the reason for his resignation.
Baumgardner served as the Police Department representative of the Youngsville Municipal Police Civil Service Board for about six years and ran unopposed for the seat for three terms. He submitted his resignation days after voting to approve a personnel action form for Sgt. Justin Ortis, one of the officers who responded to a November crash involving former council member Kayla Menard Reaux. Ortis was fired by the police chief less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of the wreck. Ortis has appealed his termination.
Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department.
Since then, Boudreaux has sued the City Council over its plans to investigate him, and the City Council ordered an audit into Boudreaux that found he collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer dollars for unauthorized personal vehicle expenses on top of the approved $1,000 monthly allowance he receives for such expenses.
Ortis' hearing, originally set for June 13, is now scheduled for July 13. Girard will vote alongside Benjamin Langlinais, the board's chair and City Council appointee, and Dawn Fournier, who is appointed by Mayor Ken Ritter, on whether the firing of Ortis violated a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers.