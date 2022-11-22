A Livingston Parish school librarian was denied a new trial in a defamation lawsuit against two conservative online bloggers, one of them Michael Lunsford, executive director of the Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana.
Twenty-first Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge at a hearing Monday decided not to reopen the case as requested by attorneys for Amanda Jones, a Livingston Parish middle school librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians.
Alysson Mills, a New Orleans attorney representing Jones, said Tuesday she plans to appeal.
Jones sued Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana, along with Ryan Thames of Denham Springs who owns the Facebook page "Bayou State of Mind" for online comments and other actions after she addressed the Livingston Parish library board in July as it was considering restricting access to eight books for children and preteens on subjects like gender identity and sexuality.
Both Jones and Lunsford spoke at the meeting, with Jones against restrictions and Lunsford, who challenged two similar books in Lafayette Parish, in favor of restrictions. He recently told The Acadiana Advocate he would like Citizens to have a presence in all 64 parishes.
After the July hearing, Lunsford and Thames posted comments about Jones on their respective online sites. Lunsford allegedly posted, “Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic material in the kid’s section?” Jones alleges he also harassed her by seeking her personnel file from the school system where she is employed.
Sledge ruled in September against Jones, saying the statements by Lunsford and Thames were opinions, not facts. The judge also said she considers Jones a limited public figure. Public figures have a more difficult time proving defamation.