Deliberations were short on whether to unanimously support a new youth resource center at the New Iberia City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The whole council voted in favor of supporting the nonprofit Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation's request for funding for a youth and community resources center.
Keary Mouton, the foundation’s outreach coordinator and mentor, spoke at the meeting. He said the are looking to expand into downtown New Iberia at the old Lee Street Elementary School at 500 Lee St. The foundation already has a building in New Iberia but is seeking to expand into a larger one to house multiple agencies and resources under one roof.
The foundation's project is modeled after Calcasieu Police Jury’s Multi-Agency Resource Center, Tyra McWhorter, the foundation’s executive director, said.
Currently, it can take the organization three weeks to process children and teens and connect them with the resources they need. The new facility will cut that down to hours, he said Tuesday night.
The organization provides teen court services, education resources and tutoring, youth mentoring, and resources for attending HBCUs and scholarships. However, it is not centralized. They hope a larger building can provide even more of those resources for the community in a central location.
Once the foundation expands, he wants the new facility to be youth driven, meaning children and teens will point out what they need and want from a resource center. The goal it to give them a sense of agency, a feeling and desire to make an impact and understanding for self governing, Mouton said.
“We don’t have something like this now, there is nothing there that is going to help the kids that are in trouble with the justice system, and we don’t have anything to help them when they come out. There are no resources for them.”
The foundation was created by Garon Lewis’ father, Raymond Lewis in 2021 after Garon, 17, was fatally shot in New Iberia in 2019. The original scope of the foundation was to offer mentorship, McWhorter said, which was inspired by the kindness and selfless help that Garon provided to the youth and elderly of the community. But since its inception, the organization has continued widening its scope and become deeply embedded in youth outreach in New Iberia.
“We’ve lost so many kids, especially Black kids to shooting deaths in New Iberia,” McWhorter said, “we want to bring something else to curb that appetite.”
The foundation is asking for $250,000 in its current fundraising campaign. So far, the organization has collected $125,000. McWhorter said the organization is not looking for funding from the city, but rather asking for the councils for their project. .
“We really are looking for them to just give us some support… If the city has the money to back us, we’ll love it. But if not, we’re not going to let that stop us.” McWhorter said. “[Garon] would be totally excited about what’s going on and how we’re helping the kids.”