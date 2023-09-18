New Iberia City Park’s long-closed community swimming pool to become a skatepark, as it enters the design phase.
The $415,000 New Iberia Skatepark is in collaboration with Paul J. Allain, Architect APAC and Grindline Skateparks, a Seattle-based design and construction firm focused solely on skateparks. The designs came after community input when Grindline visited New Iberia over the summer.
When the city of New Iberia approached architect David Allain, the skatepark’s project manager, about the idea of building a new skate park, he remembered the time he visited Ruston, Louisiana years ago. The town was converting its community pool into a skatepark.
“We got this giant pool and me coming from a skating background, I immediately saw this as a perfect fit,” Allain said, “[New Iberia] saw an opportunity with the swimming pool in New Iberia City Park that has been retired. The city really didn’t know what to do with it.”
The 9000-square-foot pool, which was constructed in the World War II era, will be the main centerpiece of the skatepark, Allain said. While designs are not final, renders show ramps, rails, ledges, kickers, stairs and a bowl for local skaters to use. Allain said the skatepark will add 7,000 square feet to the existing pool.
The skatepark will cater to all skill levels of skaters, Allain said. A new community pool is also in early discussion with the city.
ARPA federal money will partly fund the project's $415,000 cost, Allain said. The skatepark will be replacing a 20-year-old skatepark in New Iberia City Park.
Grindline Skateparks has built skateparks around the country. They have multiple designs in their native state of Washington, and have projects in Idaho, Colorado, Kentucky and Texas. Their main goal is to bring skating expertise and design principles to city governments when they want to construct a park. The park will be owned by the city of New Iberia.
Allain and Grindline will continue throughout the year by tweaking designs and listening to community input. He hopes to find a bidder and begin construction by Q1 of next year and have it completed by the end of 2024.
The construction of a new skatepark is important to Allain, he said. He was part of a community effort to build the original skatepark in New Iberia City Park in the early 2000s. While media portrayal in the 1990s and 2000s sometimes gave skateboarders a bad reputation, he said the sport has exploded since the X Games and its introduction into the Summer Olympics in 2020.
“It’s an important sport for communities because it fills a void for kids and teenagers that may not fit the mold of team sports,” Allain said, “It’s very individualist but also has a really strong community aspect to it.”
Allain said they are continuing to receive feedback from the community and local skaters on their online survey which Grindline will use to inform their final design.