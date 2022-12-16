The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph.
It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
Investigators with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles made the determinations after assessing damage Thursday.
The EF2 "strong" rating means the New Iberia tornado had winds of 111-135 mph. With a width of no more than 300 yards, it was on the ground from 10:49-10:59 a.m. and traveled about 4.4 mile, Jeremy Michael with the National Weather Service said Friday.
Investigators reported the tornado first touched down just southwest of New Iberia and traveled northeast along the southeastern edge of the city.
Their summary of the event states that 20-25 mobile homes on Bradley Lane were damaged, four of them completely destroyed. The tornado then traveled northeast through primarily open field, clipping a neighborhood on Fontelieu Drive and Copper Road.
The tornado struck the New Iberia Medial Center, where the roofing exterior of one building was completely blown off and vehicles damaged.
Behind the medical center, the tornado heavily damaged several homes along Bayou Boulevard, Avenue Bonne Terre and Old Jeanerette Road, then continued northeast over open field before lifting near Sam Snead Drive.
Sixteen injuries were reported and no one was killed as a result of the tornado.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on a visit to New Iberia Thursday said it's not likely the area suffered enough damage to qualify for federal assistance for recovery.
A smaller tornado touched down briefly at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday about eight miles southeast of Catahoula in St. Martin Parish.
The EF1 tornado with a maximum width of 50 yards and peak winds of 95 mph was on the ground for about a quarter of a mile, Michael said. It touched down along Bayou Benoit Levee Road where a mobile home was flipped and a few tree tops were snapped. No fatalities or injuries were reported.
A third tornado, Michael said, was confirmed in Evangeline Parish Wednesday about five mile northeast of Ville Platte.
A storm spotter saw the tornado touch down briefly in the Coulee Teal Swamp, he said, and provided a photograph. The tornado was only on the ground briefly around 9:25 a.m. Because of its location, weather servicce investigators were not able to assess the damage to determine a rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, Michael said.
The tornadoes were spawned by a strong cold front that pushed through the state Tuesday and Wednesday.