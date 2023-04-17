Skateboarders may have a new place to hang in Lafayette by the end of the year.
Construction is expected to start in the next few months on a new outdoor skate park in Thomas Park, which is on Geraldine Street, according to Tonya Trcalek, communications and media specialist with Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The public works department is finalizing a contract to begin construction. The bid for the skate park was $507,000.
In January 2022, the Lafayette City Council allocated $250,000 from more than $38 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds it received to help communities recover from losses experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other $250,000, Trcalek said, is capitol funds from the city.
Lafayette's skating community lost its only outdoor skate park, a small public park off Johnston Street, in 2018 due to construction of apartments on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. Since then, the skateboarding community has been lobbying city officials to build a new park, even raising money to help the cause.
The park is designed to be a 13,000 square-foot destination park with a street plaza, 4.5- to 7-foot bowl and mini ramp, according to LCG's Facebook page.