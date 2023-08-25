A new burn ban was issued Friday by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Louisiana has been under a statewide burn ban since Sept. 7; the new order removes any exceptions such a agricultural field burning.
According to a news release: "This new burn ban order by State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, in effect as of August 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., prohibits ALL private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602...This updated burn ban order coincides with a separate burn ban order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning."
The new order comes as already extremely dry conditions statewide and dangerously high temperatures have worsened as wildfires spread across the state and rainfall remains elusive.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Beauregard Parish Friday morning surveying damage from the Tiger Island fire there.
The largest wildfire currently burning in the state, it forced an evacuation of the town of Merryville on Thursday night.
Firefighters made progress on containing the fire Wednesday night, especially in the west, authorities said. However, the fire moved further north than officials were expecting and jumped over La. 27, causing them to lose some ground. Firefighters were able to keep any structures from being damaged and there has been no reported loss of life.
Authorities said the fire is still threatening Merryville; it has gone from 85% contained to only 50% contained because of shifting winds and the availability of dry vegetation, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.
The evacuation order was still in place Friday morning, along with a mandatory evacuation of areas surrounding Singer.
