A second study into the economic impact of a new performing arts center on areas around proposed sites will not be conducted at this time.
The Lafayette City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to defer indefinitely a resolution supporting and financing half of the proposed study.
Instead, council members may hold town hall meetings to gather public feedback while the administration seeks proposals for sites available for a new performing arts center.
Conventions, Sports & Leisure International already conducted a study for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, which was designated by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to oversee the comprehensive study of building a new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road.
That study, concluded in April, considered 18 criteria and seven proposed sites. University-owned property at the corner of Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard across from Cajun Field, ranked at the top of the list, followed by the parking lot of First Horizon (former Iberia Bank) on Congress Street downtown and Northgate Mall on Evangeline Thruway.
The study did not look at the fiscal impact on a particular segment of the city, such as which site has the potential to spur development in an area where there has been no development or disinvestment, Mandi Mitchell, LEDA president and CEO, said Tuesday. That is beyond the scope, she said, of what LEDA was asked to do.
After the study, Guillory announced a preliminary agreement with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to lease the property across from Cajun Field for $1 a year.
But some, including downtown advocates, want additional public input and study in part to determine more specifically which site offers the best return on public investment. The university, for instance, doesn't pay local taxes on its property.
Leaders with the Acadiana Center for the Arts offered up to $70,000 to help pay for a second study, by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development. The city was asked to pitch in another $70,000.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook backed the second study in part to gather feedback from the public and to potentially learn of additional sites. On Tuesday, she voted with four other council members to defer action indefinitely on the second study.
Guillory said his administration expects to begin in January working on a request for proposals where landowners would be asked to submit potential sites for the new performing arts center, a process that could take more than 2 months. Meanwhile, council members can obtain input from constituents about what they want in a new center.
The city is under a deadline for securing state funding because some of its top local legislators' terms end in 2023. Delaying the request for proposals so public input could be gathered first might make it more difficult to obtain state funds.
Lafayette received $1 million from the state to plan a new performing arts center. It could cost $100-200 million to obtain land and build the new center. The city will need money from the state and other sources. That could include asking voters to approve a temporary tax that would end at a specific date, with funds dedicated specifically to the project.
Lafayette Regional Airport used a temporary sales tax to generate $32 million, part of the money needed to build a new airport terminal.
The desire to replace the Heymann Center has been discussed off and on for years. The center is outdated and has become boxed in by the growing campus of Ochsner Lafayette General. Hospital representatives have long expressed an interest in the property but have not made an official offer to buy.