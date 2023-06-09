A Youngsville officer has been elected to the city's Civil Service Board ahead of a high-profile hearing this month for an officer who was fired by Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.
Officer Tim Cotone was elected to fill the seat vacated last month by Sgt. Brian Baumgardner, who cited fear of retaliation by the police chief as the reason for his resignation.
"I've always believed that what's right is the most important thing," Cotone said in a phone interview. "So this is something that I can definitely hold the department accountable for."
Cotone narrowly won the seat with 8 out of 26 votes. Tracy Girard received 7 votes, Jade Broussard 6 votes, Louvenia Landry 5 votes and Larry Holland no votes.
All regular employees of the Youngsville Police Department who have completed the probational one-year period are eligible to vote for the police appointee to the Youngsville Civil Service Board. The board also includes Mayor Ken Ritter's appointee, Dawn Fournier, and chairperson Benjamin Langlinais.
Cotone has worked for the Youngsville Police Department for two years. Prior to that, he worked for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for 18 years.
He was unsure of when his first board meeting would be or whether he would be voting in the June 13 hearing over the firing of Sgt. Justin Ortis, one of the officers who responded to a November crash involving former council member Kayla Menard Reaux.
Boudreaux fired Ortis for allegedly violating departmental policies related to records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination. Boudreaux did not specify in a personnel action form the circumstances surrounding the violations or when they may have occurred. Ortis appealed his termination.
Allyson Melancon, Ortis' attorney, wrote in an April 17 letter to the Civil Service Board that Ortis' termination was "not in good faith for cause" and was in direct violation of a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers.
The Civil Service Board approved Ortis' appeal during an April 26 meeting. Baumgardner and Fournier voted to approve; Langlinais was absent from the meeting. Baumgardner, who served as the Police Department representative of the board for about six years and ran unopposed for the seat for three terms, submitted his resignation soon after that meeting.
Ortis was fired less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of a November wreck involving Kayla Menard Reaux, who at the time served as a member of the Youngsville City Council.
Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department.
Since then, Boudreaux has sued the City Council over its plans to investigate him, and the City Council has ordered an audit into the Boudreaux's spending after he collected at least $18,000 in taxpayer dollars for unauthorized personal vehicle expenses on top of the approved $1,000 monthly allowance he receives for such expenses.