No action was taken by the Lafayette City Council to restrict short-term rentals in the city.
Two ordinances were introduced two weeks ago and were up for adoption Tuesday. But Monday afternoon Councilman Andy Naquin deferred his ordinance to prohibit short-term rentals in residential zones of the city.
In a news release he explained he wanted the council to take additional time to consider amendments to his proposed ordinance.
On Tuesday, a motion to adopt another ordinance by Councilman Pat Lewis failed to receive a second, so no action was taken. The ordinance would have allowed short-term rentals in residential zones, but would have prohibited renting out single rooms.
Short-term rental owners again pressed the council appoint a task force to discuss the matter and develop regulations that would address problems and concerns while not outlawing short-term rentals in residential areas.
John Pastor, who said his parents once owned T-Frere's House Bed and Breakfast, described short-term rentals as places "where the community touches tourism."
Over 300 people signed a petition, he said, asking the council or administration to create a task force to draft an ordinance with new regulations.
"We have a list of experts ready to go," Pastor said. "We've been waiting since March."
Patrick Mould, a short-term rental owner, said nobody wants to do things that are detrimental to the community. A task force would allow both sides to talk with each other and come to a resolution.
Lafayette's development code does not address short-term rentals so they are allowed, even in single-family residential areas, by default.