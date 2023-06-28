The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is taking no action against the Bayou Vermilion District board over an alleged violation of the state Open Meetings Law.
Assistant Attorney General Lauryn Sudduth advised the board in a letter dated June 8.
Bayou Vermilion District board member Calvin Leger filed a complaint April 12 with the Attorney General's Office alleging board President Karen Hail, Vice President Sam Oliver and executive director search committee member Roxanne Bourque violated state law when they met April 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, where Oliver is executive director, to discuss the search for a new CEO.
The three made up a quorum of the executive committee, Leger alleged, which required proper notification of the public and other members, which did not happen.
Hail, who appointed the search committee but wasn't its chairperson, called the meeting to discuss a rubric for scoring candidates for executive director. The meeting was held off-site, she said, because several BVD employees applied for the job.
In her response, Sudduth wrote that those attending the April 10 meeting signed affidavits saying they did not deliberate the merits of applicants. They only discussed Bourque’s scoring rubric for accuracy and planned interviews with candidates that were most promising based on the rubric, she wrote.
To avoid the appearance of impropriety, Sudduth wrote, Hail relieved the search committee of its role and recommended the entire board take over the executive search process, disregarding anything done on April 10.
The Attorney General’s Office may only act in such cases when it is satisfied that a “consequential” violation occurred, Sudduth wrote, and the public body does not take steps to make sure the violation is not repeated.
In this case, she said, the Attorney General’s Office finds “insufficient cause” to institute enforcement actions against the BVD.
Long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned under pressure in November. Approximately 50 people applied for the job.
The board oversees Bayou Vermilion District water quality and river cleanup operations as well as the living history park, Vermilionville, in Lafayette.