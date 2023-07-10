Dozens of gay, queer, transgender and gender-non-conforming immigrants are facing inhumane conditions in federally run detention centers in Louisiana, advocates say, including verbal harassment, excessive solitary confinement, threats and unsanitary conditions.
The discrimination continues despite numerous complaints over the past several years, including a formal request in 2021 for a civil rights investigation into abuse allegations at Winn Correctionial Center in Winnfield, advocates said.
In one recent case, an immigrant from Pakistan was kept in solitary confinement for more than 200 days at the LaSalle Detention Facility in Jena after being called homophobic slurs by his fellow detainees.
Another asylum seeker from Africa, after almost a year of harassment, decided to give up on his case and accepted deportation from the Winn Correctional Center back to the country he had fled.
In a statement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told The Advocate the agency takes allegations of misconduct “very seriously” and that the officers are held “to the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior.”
Diminishing spirits
Advocates said what often starts as verbal harassment can easily lead to physical abuse in detention.
The hierarchy at the detention centers can make it difficult for ICE officers to affect change and show compassion, even when they may want to, said Deborah Alemu, a Texas-based organizer who works with Black-led immigrants’ rights organizations, including Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project.
An ICE spokesperson said allegations of misconduct can be reported to the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility at 833-442-3677.
“When a complaint is received, it is investigated thoroughly to determine veracity and ensure comprehensive standards are strictly maintained and enforced,” the ICE spokesperson said.
ICE has a “a care program for those in custody who identify as transgender” to prevent episodes of sexual abuse and assault inside its facilities, according to its website. The program came after a 2015 memorandum issued by the Department of Homeland Security.
Every ICE officer is trained to respect transgender immigrants’ self-identification and to supervise specific requests for rehousing submitted by LGBTQ+ people, the agency spokesperson said. It is also committed to designating a supervisor to serve as a “field liaison and local resource” for officers inside the facilities when an LGBTQ+ person is detained.
However, according to a 2022 report published by Human Rights First and several other immigrant rights organizations, LGBTQ+ asylum seekers are 97 times more likely to experience sexual assault and abuse than non-LGBTQ+ individuals.
The report said transgender people face higher exposure to episodes of discrimination and medical neglect as the facilities’ leaders tend to intentionally ignore their needs when they learn their sexual orientation.
A transgender man was barred by an ICE Prison Rape Elimination coordinator from providing his lawyer a copy of a complaint against the facility, according to the report.
The report also said several LGBTQ+ immigrants continue to file complaints about being verbally attacked in Louisiana ICE facilities because of their sexual identity.
Juan, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity, was one of them. As soon as the guards learned he was gay, they began harassing him every day, Alemu said.
“They called him with the N-word, the F-word ... other derogatory words, just for fun, every day,” she said.
Juan eventually abandoned his case despite an immigration judge signaling he was inclined to grant him asylum because Juan had brought enough evidence he was discriminated against at home. He was deported several months ago.
“His spirit was so diminished he did not want to fight his case,” Alemu said.
Solitary confinement
Several non-profits have filed a federal administrative claim on behalf of a 50-year-old LGBTQ+ Pakistani immigrant being held at the detention center in Jena.
In addition to contributing to Aamir Mohammad Shaikh’s worsening health by denying his daily low-dose aspirin and interrupting other care, the center confined him to isolation for more than 200 days because he was being harassed by other detainees, according to the complaint.
Records show that a criminal court in New York sentenced Shaikh to 10 years of probation 2012 for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. But ICE jailed him for five years because felony convictions constitute mandatory detention, according to the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Released in 2017, he was jailed again by ICE in October 2019. He is being held in custody during the appeal process.
“Every time I reported sexual harassment episodes against me or other LGBTQ+ people, the facility officers told me to go to my yard instead of helping us,” Shaikh told The Advocate. “Every time I flagged that something was wrong, they prolonged my punitive isolation.”
Shaikh reported that on three separate occasions the toilets and drains in the solitary confinement unit flooded, “resulting in human waste and sewage spilling” into cells and the hallway.
“(Staff) forced detained people to clean the sewage with towels, which they wrung out with their bare hands into trash cans,” the complaint said.
“The pattern of abuse Aamir has faced is hardly an outlier,” said Andrea Carcamo, policy director for Freedom for Immigrants. “Countless others inside Jena, detention centers across Louisiana, and all over the country are subject to this type of discrimination and egregious violations of their human rights on a daily basis.”
ICE defended the confinement policy, arguing that certain non-punitive forms of separation from the general population are needed to ensure protection inside jails. The agency usually relies on administrative segregation for those in need of protective custody or represent a threat to safety in jail.
Alemu said that what queer and transgender immigrants experience in detention is “brutal and inhumane” with the goal of making people feel humiliated.
“I have been helping immigrants for ten years now,” she said. “In my experience, in Louisiana, there is no hope for redemption.”