Splitting the mayor-president’s position into two, the proposed Northeast Regional Library and community policing were some of the topics addressed by candidates for Lafayette City and Parish Council during a League of Women Voters of Lafayette forum.
Candidates for City Council Districts 1 and 5 and Parish Council District 5, all in north Lafayette, participated in Wednesday’s event.
Only one incumbent was among them, Abraham “AB” Rubin of Parish Council District 5. The two City Council races have no incumbent in the race as Pat Lewis of District 1 is running for the Louisiana Legislature and Glenn Lazard of District 5 did not seek a second term.
In 2018, voters approved a Home Rule Charter amendment that split the nine-person City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils, each with five members, in an effort to give each more autonomy over their taxes.
The group that proposed the amendment did not ask voters to split the mayor-president’s position, leaving the city of Lafayette as the only municipality without its own mayor. As it stands, every voter in the parish elects the city’s mayor.
All but one candidate said Wednesday they support splitting the mayor-president’s position into two.
Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, a Republican running for City Council District 1, was the outlier, saying she was “very unfamiliar” with the topic, adding she thinks having just one person would be more cost effective.
Kris Harrison, independent candidate for City Council District 1, said splitting the councils was a good move but the mayor-president still has control over both. Other municipalities, he said, vote for Lafayette’s mayor but Lafayette voters can’t vote for mayors of those cities. He also wants to revisit the formula for dividing administrative costs between the city and parish.
District 1 City Council candidate Elroy Broussard, a Democrat, also wants the position split. Taxes he pays to the parish are being used for unincorporated areas and other municipalities, he said, but not in the city of Lafayette.
The fourth candidate in the City Council District 1 race, Rickey Hardy, did not attend.
The former City-Parish Council set aside $8 million in 2018 to build a new library in northeast Lafayette. Pressure has mounted in recent years to build the library. Robert Judge, who stepped down last week as president of the Lafayette Parish Library Board under pressure from residents and council members, has blocked construction.
Rubin and Parish Council District 5 opponent Clyde Gabriel, both Democrats, favor building a new Northeast Regional Library. Candidate Kerry Williams, independent, defended Judge against calls for his resignation, saying Judge has done nothing wrong.
The Parish Council appoints library board members. The City Council has no authority over the library.
When it comes to the relationship between Lafayette Police officers and the northside community, City Council District 5 candidates Kenneth Boudreaux, a former City-Parish Councilman, and Nureaka Ross, both Democrats, had plenty to say.
It starts, Boudreaux said, with hiring the “best, most competent, qualified police chief we can find.” Then moves on to building accountability and trust. When something is wrong, he said, nothing is corrected, in part because of civil service.
There need to be internal ways to hold problem officers accountable, Boudreaux added, and the implementation of a true community policing model, not just walks and knocking on doors.
Each police officer, Ross said, should be interviewed by leaders in the community to determine if they are a good fit. Some officers, she said, are arrogant and should not be patrolling in the Black community.
“There’s no amount of training that could change certain individuals,” Ross said.
The election is Oct. 14. Early voting is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.