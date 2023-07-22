An Acadiana runner has his sights set on breaking a treadmill running world record this weekend and hopes that getting his heart pumping will turn attention to a local camp for children with heart defects.
Hathaway native Jarrett LeBlanc got his first taste of organized running when Hathaway High School launched its cross country team his freshman year. LeBlanc began pouring his time into the sport, using his family’s dial up internet to research top runners, running techniques and tips for training, he said.
“There’s just something that clicked with running a long time ago that nothing else has satisfied that love for sport. Running did it for me,” LeBlanc said.
The 32-year-old ran track and field at McNeese State University and in 2015 ran a mile in under four minutes at the Cowboy Elite Mile at the McNeese Track Complex. LeBlanc has made appearances at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic marathon trials, per Runner’s World, and is working to qualify for the 2024 trials, he said.
On Sunday, LeBlanc will attempt to break the world record for the fastest half marathon run on a treadmill.
The world record attempt will begin at 11 a.m. at Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club, with an open warm-up beforehand. Supporters are encouraged to come and cheer on LeBlanc. The record, 1:03:08, was set by John Raneri in June 2020, according to LeBlanc and Runner’s World.
LeBlanc’s running career has evolved in the past three years, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to scrap many road races and about 15 months ago LeBlanc and his wife welcomed their first child, leading LeBlanc to adjust his training regimen to prioritize his family. Now, the 32-year-old keeps his training strictly between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. during the work week, he said.
LeBlanc had previously considered tackling the record and the idea resurfaced after Raneri and other runners took on treadmill challenges during the pandemic.
The Ochsner Lafayette General cardiac sonographer said he approached Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Al Patin with the idea of leveraging his world record attempt for a good cause, specifically one related to heart health. After coordinating with a team at Ochsner Lafayette General, LeBlanc said they landed on Camp Bon Coeur as the perfect cause to spotlight.
Each summer, the nonprofit camp for children with heart defects hosts a weeklong sleepaway camp for children ages 7 to 16.
The children, numbering from 25 to 45 campers, come from around Louisiana and neighboring states for a taste of a normal camp experience including archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, horseback riding and a talent show, said executive director Susannah Craig.
“A lot of times these kids have never met another child that had a heart defect or the same heart defect that they do. They get to come to camp and realize they’re not the only one out there. They’re not isolated ... They get to also come to camp and just be a kid. They get to explore who they are outside of their heart defect, try new experiences and gain new skills,” she said.
The camp staffers also help the children understand their health needs and develop their independence through a heart class, where they dissect a cow’s heart, learn about their individual defects and their medications, and practice how to communicate about their health needs.
The goal is to prepare the children to take ownership of their health when they become adults, Craig said.
As part of that effort LeBlanc visited the campers and performed a sonogram on each of their hearts while explaining how the technology works and what they were seeing, she said.
"The kids just fell in love with him at camp this summer...He inspired the kids. He came out and talked to them and I guess showed them that they can do whatever they want even though they do have this heart defect. He’s just a great role model for the kids,” Craig said.
The nonprofit executive director said the kids have made encouraging signs to cheer LeBlanc on Sunday and some are hoping to attend in person.
LeBlanc has set a goal to raise $25,000 for Camp Bon Coeur through his record-breaking attempt. Supporters can donate at https://camp-bon-coeur.betterworld.org/campaigns/heartbeat-half-marathon.
“Being a cardiac sonographer, we scan all ages from newborns as young as 24 weeks premature to 100 plus. I see hearts of all ages...I have a great appreciation for the babies, kids, teenagers and even adults with congenital heart disease,” he said.
“If I look at it in running terms, at the starting line if I see someone without shoes, I know I have an advantage over them. It’s the same thing in their lives. Their hearts aren’t really working right and need to be fixed from the get-go,” LeBlanc said.