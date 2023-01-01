Ochsner Lafayette General welcome Lafayette's first baby of 2023 just after midnight Saturday.
A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, the largest birthing facility in the region, according to a statement from the hospital. Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.
Kyler wasn't supposed to be a New Year baby, Richard said Sunday.
"My due date was actually Christmas, so I got excited about that," she said. "But then he didn't come. So I thought, 'OK, maybe New Year's. That's even better."
She said this time around her labor wasn't bad and she was thankful for her delivery team at OLG.
"The team was awesome," she said. "It was fast; it was just a really good experience."
Still, she can't wait to get home, where siblings Koryn, 4; Kevia, 3; and Kyrin, 1, cannot wait to meet their new baby brother.
As is tradition when welcoming the first bundle of joy of the new year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.