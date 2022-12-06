Ariana Walker, 25, of Opelousas was arrested over the weekend, charged with the Nov. 23 hit-and-run death of Aaron Nathan Washington, 38.
State Police said Walker was charged with hit-and-run driving, death or serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle while license was suspended.
State Police said they were called at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 to U.S. 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish.
Initial investigation revealed Washington was walking while pushing a bicycle westbound on U.S. 190 in the westbound lane when he was struck from behind by an unknown westbound vehicle that then fled the scene.
Washington was taken to a local hospital where he later died.