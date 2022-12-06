Ariana Walker, 25, of Opelousas, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the Nov. 23 hit-and-run death of Aaron Nathan Washington, 38.
State Police said Walker was booked on counts of hit-and-run driving, death or serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle while license was suspended.
State Police said they were called at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 to U.S. 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish.
Initial investigation revealed Washington was walking while pushing a bicycle on U.S. 190 in the westbound lane when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.
Washington was taken to a local hospital where he later died.