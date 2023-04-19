The movement across the state to ban or at least restrict access to books some deem inappropriate tiptoed into the Monroe area in January, receiving little attention and no news coverage when the Ouachita Parish Public Library Board of Control removed two books from shelves and limited acces to those 18 years old and up.
Some library board members, including a Ouachita Parish Police Jury member, sought to ban the books from the library system, drawing a warning from Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell of the 4th Judicial District, according to the meeting's approved minutes.
Mitchell said doing so could land them in court because books on library shelves are protected by the First Amendment.
Instead, the library board voted to temporarily pull all copies of "Let's Talk About It" and "Our Bodies and Our Health" from library shelves, place them behind the main library's circulation desk and limit access to patrons at least 18 years old unless a parent is present.
Prior to board action, interim Library Director Nancy Green, upon hearing complaints, reclassified the books from young adult to adult.
The library board on Jan. 12 also authorized Mitchell to request an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office on whether their actions are legal.
Mitchell sent a request to the Attorney General's Office the next day, Jan. 13. He said Monday he has not received a response.
In the Alexandria area, the Rapides Parish Public Library Board, also in January, requested an AG opinion on whether it could amend its content development policy to prohibit materials with sexual content, including content about gender identity and sexual orientation, from the teen and children departments.
Attorney General Jeff Landry in a March 2 response declined to offer an opinion to the Rapides library board's request.
Both women who objected to the books in Ouachita Parish, on the request for reconsideration forms, cited news about Landry's "Protecting Innocence" report that suggests public libraries restrict access to sexually explicit content by children and teens.
Vicki Krutzer of Monroe said Tuesday a couple of books in the teen section of the library contain color graphics that she considers pornography. The library, she said, does not allow magazines such as Playboy and Hustler because they're pornographic.
"I think our librarians should use better judgment selecting the books that go into our library," she said.
The library staff reads reviews to decide which books to buy, Krutzer said, but they should read the books before putting them in libraries.
Regarding the library board's action on the two books she questioned, Krutzer said she'd still like to see them banned.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury member and ex-officio library board member Larry Bratton said Tuesday before purchasing books library staff now will have to better vet the publications, not rely only on recommendations.
Bratton called the two books inappropriate and out of place, adding he can't believe librarians ordered them.
The library board, at its Jan. 12 meeting, expressed concern about news coverage of the issue and about pushback from those opposing censorship.
Before Bratton's motion to move the books behind the circulation desk, Krutzer said she and others present did not want to go to the media with their requests for reconsideration, making the matter public, according to the meeting minutes.
Darris Waren, library board vice president, expressed concern that librarians might contact groups that would fight to keep the books unrestricted, the minutes state.
Requests to move or ban books at other public libraries in the state, including Lafayette, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes, have drawn crowds at board meetings with residents split on the issue.