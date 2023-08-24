A wildfire that started near Pitkin in Vernon Parish has been described by authorities as "out of control," prompting a mandatory evacuation, according to Louisiana State Police. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least one home was destroyed by the fire.
Deputies from Rapides Parish and Vernon Parish sheriff’s offices, along with multiple fire departments and the U.S. Forestry Service have been on scene since the fire started Wednesday, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
More than 5,000 acres have burned from wildfires in Rapides and Vernon parishes. Officials say there have been more than eight wildfires in the Kisatchie National Forest area with one wildfire burning more than 2,000 acres by itself.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday said there were "hundreds" of blazes burning statewide — and more are likely to ignite in the days ahead, Edwards said.
He warned of "potentially tragic" outcomes if residents don't start following a statewide burn ban issued under a record-setting heatwave.
Late August in Louisiana usually brings fear of hurricanes. But this year, an unusual number of wildfires have ignited across the state, particularly in rural areas, as much of the globe is gripped by dry heat that recently contributed to the spread of destructive, deadly fires in Hawaii and Canada.
The mostly small fires in Louisiana have not caused nearly as much damage. But they have destroyed some homes and other structures and have taken at least one life. Last week, authorities found the body of a Franklinton man in the wreckage of a home consumed by a brush fire.