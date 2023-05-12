Baldomero Orozco-Juarez, an outspoken immigrant and labor advocate arrested by the Immigration Customs and Enforcement during a routine check-in last month, has filed a civil rights complaint calling for his release.
The filing before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Office at the Department of Homeland Security alleges that ICE retaliated against Orozco-Juarez for his role in speaking out against episodes of abuses and misconduct inside U.S. factories and plants that rely on immigrant workers.
Jeremy Jong, an attorney with the nonprofit organization Al Otro Lado representing Juarez, alleged the agencies violated both free speech and workers' rights.
In the complaint, Jong said that Orozco-Juarez’s active role as “one of the most prominent immigrant community leaders” is the main reason behind his arrest after “twenty-five months of living peacefully at home” in compliance with a 2021 supervision order.
“ICE deliberately targeting Baldomero is sending a despicable message to workers across the poultry industry and serves as a continuation of the harms caused by ICE’s workplace raids — the family separation, the intimidation, the assault on workers' free speech,” he said.
Orozco-Juarez is detained at LaSalle Detention Center, a facility run by private prison company in Jena, pending deportation.
A Mississippi resident, he was among nearly 700 undocumented immigrant workers arrested during a series of ICE raids in 2019 across multiple poultry plants, including Koch Foods.
After being deported in 2020, he managed to walk back to the country where his two children, both U.S. citizens and underage, live.
In 2021, he spent five months in a Texas federal prison on illegal re-entry charges. He was then released and allowed to obtain a legal work permit to remain in Mississippi on the condition he would regularly check-in with immigration officials. He also had a valid driver’s license and a social security number, advocates said.
Pro-migrant advocacy groups in Louisiana called for his release and the opening of an ICE internal investigation.
The New Orleans ICE office did not respond to a request for comment about the complaint but said last week that Orozco-Juarez has “a documented history of disregard” for U.S. immigration laws and that the agency afforded him the opportunity “to be compliant with his removal order by planning his own return to Guatemala.”
The agency also noted that he had received a final order of removal in 2006.
After being released under probation in 2021, Orozco-Juarez continued his advocacy activity. A video on Facebook shows him meeting with then-Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh last year, sharing their experiences and pushing for new policies to protect immigrant whistleblowers who help the government unveil episodes of misconduct.
A few days later, the Department of Labor issued new guidelines to allow workers to seek support from the federal government in requesting immigration protections during labor disputes, the complaint notes. Six months later, the DHS followed through and released its own set of rules to help immigrant workers flag suspicious episodes inside U.S. workplaces.
“His arrest, detention, and possible deportation also undermine DHS stakeholder consultations on its newly announced guidance for deferred action for victims and witnesses to labor and employment agency enforcement action,” he said.
The complaint accuses DHS of betraying its own guidelines by arresting an advocate the agency had promised to collaborate with.
“ICE’s continued detention and efforts to deport Mr. Orozco Juarez undermines the Department’s work, through both the October 12, 2021 ‘Worksite Enforcement’ memorandum and the Process Enhancements guidance, to encourage workers to come forward to report abuse, retaliation, or discrimination,” Jong wrote.