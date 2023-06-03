A former executive director of Lake Wellness Center, one of four companies contracted with the Lafayette District Attorney's Office caught up in a federal bribery scandal, alleged in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully terminated in 2021 for "pointing out illegal and fraudulent billing."
LWC, in its response to the lawsuit, alleged Verrett's position was eliminated in a restructuring to reduce executive staff.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Laurie Hulin ruled against her in May.
Alisha Verrett sued a year after her termination form Lake Wellness Center, alleging the company violated the Louisiana Whistleblower Law, Louisiana Employee Retaliation Law and Louisiana Employment Discrimination Law.
She first sued Lake Wellness Center, then amended the lawsuit to include Leonard and Michelle Franques, CEO Roy Viger, COO Matt Engler, Hunter Perret and CapSpecialty.
Leonard Franques is the principal in LWC, one of four companies federal investigators are allegedly eyeing for involvement in a bribery and kickback scheme involving the 15th Judicial District Court's District Attorney's Office in Lafayette.
Some details of the bribery scheme became public in April after federal officials released documents showing Dusty Guidry, a contractor who was working for District Attorney Don Landry's office, pleaded guilty in March to three federal charges, including bribery, in a scheme in which he and others allegedly received kickbacks for steering pretrial diversion defendants to four businesses, including Lake Wellness Center.
Not specifically identified in the factual basis for Guidry's guilty plea, LWC is one of four companies Landry identified a year ago as having contracts to work with pretrial diversion in his office.
Leonard Franques also is the principal in DGL1, a company that allegedly was involved in a similar kickback scheme involving the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Verrett alleged she was terminated by a non-physician for pointing out what she considered to be wrongdoing. For instance she alleged LWC used a medicine treatment company to provide a certain medication for a cash only fee and required patients to sign a contract saying they would pay in full upon receiving the medication. In the lawsuit, she alleged the provider would not file with the patient's insurance, patients waived the use of insurance benefits and agreed not to self file.
She alleged he steered patients to Lake Wellness Center, "a higher level of care, for his own compensation." Verrett alleged the manager billed patients' insurance and Medicaid without their knowlege, and billed for what she believed were unncessary therapies and services. When a patient complained, Verrett said they were terminated from the program.
She also made allegations about improper billing involving a nurse practitioner and telemedicine visits.
LWC, in its response to the lawsuit, said Verrett was an at-will employee who could be terminated at any time. She was never without a job. The same day she was terminated at LWC, she was hired by Red River Treatment Facility. Perrett was a principal in both at the time.
Officials in the lawsuit called Verrett's allegations "vague stories about telemedicine and billing without any actual facts."