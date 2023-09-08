On a quiet ridge just off of Highway 82, the former home of Pecan Island School is for sale.
The 39,000-square-foot building sits on nearly five acres in the heart of Vermilion Parish. The Olympic sized swimming pool, stage, and cafeteria all remain on the property, reminiscent of days before Hurricane Rita and the subsequent closure of the school.
Despite the destruction in the surrounding community following the hurricane, the school building never flooded and survived without damage.
But enrollment had been declining. Prior to Hurricane Rita, only 57 students were enrolled at the K-12 school, built in the early 1960s. After the storm, the decision was made to close the school and Pecan Island students moved to neighboring schools.
Rustin Comeaux graduated from the school in 2005, a few months before Hurricane Rita hit. Comeaux was born and raised on Pecan Island, and was part of the last graduating class at the Pecan Island School. He is a third generation Pecan Island graduate, his mother and grandparents attended the school before him.
Alongside four other graduates, he was one of the last students to obtain a Pecan Island School diploma.
His younger brother completed his last few years of schooling through a satellite program at Kaplan High School after the historic school closed. Although his senior year took place at Kaplan, the 2006 Pecan Island High School graduating class was awarded diplomas from Pecan Island School.
Comeaux said he remembers ongoing discussions about closing the school throughout the course of his early life.
“I can remember the school was always up for discussion,” Comeaux said. “There was always talk of closing it down and relocating the students.”
After Hurricane Rita devastated the community, the timing seemed right for the school to close, and the property hit the market for the first time.
Danny Choate graduated from Pecan Island High School in 2003. He was one of seven graduates that year.
Choate remembers neighboring families leaving Pecan Island after the school closed because they did not want their children traveling long distances on school buses every day. Choate said that he remembers most of the younger population leaving Pecan Island when the school officially closed.
“When Rita hit and the community separated, it was devastating,” Choate said.
In 2008, the building was purchased by John Properties LLC. The building has been used as a gathering space, hunting lodge, and place to stay for people visiting Pecan Island.
The owners renovated the school, keeping most of the school house hallmarks intact. Visitors can still see the handprints of students who made honor roll and hand-painted murals on the walls.
The property, represented by real estate agent Charles Ditch, still displays the Pecan Island School signage proudly, a silent reminder of the pride those from Pecan Island feel about their forgotten school.
“I could keep you on the phone for hours with stories from that little community,” Comeaux said in a text after an interview. “It was a blessing to have been raised there. I wish there were more places like it.”