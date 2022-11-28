At least nine pedestrians have died and many others have been injured since 2020 trying to cross Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.
Despite pleas from residents over the years, including several attending a Nov. 15 City Council meeting, the state highway department says improvements will have to wait.
Construction of the Interstate 49 Connector in the Willow Street area may begin in late 2023 or early 2024. Any improvements made now soon would have to be removed for construction, Deidra Druilhet, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation Acadiana Region, said.
"The biggest thing we can do is connect I-49," Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at the Nov. 15 meeting. “The I-49 Connector is the key. That is the answer.”
The year began with three pedestrian deaths in Lafayette, one each on Evangeline Thruway, Carmel Drive and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, according to police and news reports from January 2022. As the year approaches its close, two more pedestrians died in Lafayette, one on Evangeline Thruway and one trying to cross Bertrand Drive.
In 2020, at least five pedestrians died on Evangeline Thruway, news and police reports show.
Pedestrian fatalities in Lafayette Parish, Jan. 1-Nov. 18, 2022
- Jan. 2: Raven Charles, 2100 block Evangeline Thruway.
- Jan. 7: Chantelle Simpson, 30, of Lafayette, 1200 block Carmel Drive.
- Jan. 16: Donald Jackson, 57, of Scott, 2600 block Ambassador Caffery.
- May 18: Tracie Trosclair, 33, of Scott, US 90 near Andres Road west of Scott.
- Sept. 11 Rodney James Dural, 58, 3100 block Ambassador Caffery.
- Oct. 17: Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 43, of Duson, 5100 block West Congress Street near Viola.
- Nov. 9: Brandon Wilkinson, 34, of Pollock, La., 2000 block NW Evangeline Thruway.
- Nov. 13: Ada Davis, 66, of Lafayette, 1600 block Bertrand Drive.
(Source: The Acadiana Advocate and activist Neureka Ross)
Pedestrian fatalities in Lafayette Parish, Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021
- Jan. 18: Devan Dufour, 28, of Scott, 2100 block NE Evangeline Thruway.
- April 4: Troy Dufour, 44, 1000 block NE Evangeline Thruway.
- April 13: Felton Hopkins, 54, I-49 frontage road, Carencro.
- May 28: Ashanti Granger, 18, of Opelousas, 3100 block NE Evangeline Thruway.
- May 28: Odis King, 26, of Opelousas, 3100 block NE Evangeline Thruway.
- June 6: Benicisa Mouton, 54, 400 block NW Evangeline Thruway.
- Oct. 10: Timothy Decuir, 51, of Maurice, I-49 frontage road, north of Francois Drive, Carencro.
(Source: The Acadiana Advocate and activist Neureka Ross)
In January, Druihet said many pedestrian crashes and fatalities occur when pedestrians try to cross Evangeline Thruway without walking to an intersection that has signalized crosswalks.
Council Chairman A.B. Rubin urged pedestrians to utilize signalized intersections to cross main roadways like the Thruway instead of taking shortcuts and trying to cross without signalized protection. He also urged motorists to pay attention to driving instead of multi-tasking behind the wheel of their vehicles.
“Look twice. Stay off the phones. Put your makup on at home," Rubin said. “We’re having too many fatilities and I know many of them could have been avoided.”
North Lafayette resident Tara Fogleman, who has mobility problems, said she recently was halfway across Evangeline Thruway using a signalized pedestrian crosswalk when her time ran out. The signalized crossings need to give pedestrians more time to cross, she said, and signs are needed to alert drivers to pedestrian crossings.
Fogleman read a letter from the family of a 32-year-old Lafayette woman who was killed in June 2020 along Northwest Evangeline Thruway near Chalmette Street. The mother of two was scared of walking across the Thruway, Fogleman read, because she had lost her mother who was killed crossing the Thruway in 1994, leaving her 6-year-old daughter to grow up without her mother.
The only improvement made after the June 2020 pedestrian fatality was the installation of a cement barrier to protect a utility pole, she said.
“The light pole had better safety measures than the taxpayer," Fogleman said.
Northside resident Nureaka Ross called state and local officials "grossly negligent" for not providing adequate lighting, caution lights, sidewalks and bicycle lanes in north Lafayette, where the majority of the population is low income and therefore more susceptible to pedestrian crashes. The city has a plan to build bike lanes, she said, but most are in the southern part of the city where the need is not as great.
Some of the complaints aired by Fogleman and Ross are reflected in a 2009 statewide bicycle and pedestrian master plan prepared for the DOTD. Residents participating in town halls for the study said there are few designated places to safely walk or bicycle, and intersections are difficult to cross on foot and lack signals, marked crosswalks or sufficient crossing times.
A Roadway Safety Assessment conducted this year on Evangeline Thruway between Willow Street and I-10 that studied motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic suggested possible safety counter measures, Druilhet said, such as new sidewalks or extending sidewalks in some areas, like along Carmel Drive.
"It's not something as simple as painting crosswalks or installing signals," Druilhet said. "We have to look at the entire corridor. We can fix something here and create problems elsewhere. The idea is to enhance safety and not create a problem area somewhere else."