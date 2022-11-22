Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to nearly reach 2019 levels but it remains to be seen how much inflation will affect travel the rest of the year.
“We are seeing numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels, especially over the holidays.” Maegan Sonnier at Travel Machine Inc in Lafayette said.
An estimated 54.6 million people will be traveling long distance over the Thanksgiving holiday. Air travel has risen 8% since 2021 and is in lockstep with 2019 levels. Car travel still lags behind its pre-pandemic days, likely because of fluctuating gas prices.
Travel via train, bus and cruise ship will see a 23% increase in passengers compared to 2021.
“We’re telling people to pack their patience, the airports are short-staffed,” Sonnier said.
The new terminal at the Lafayette Regional Airport will speed up holiday air travel and the airport will be fully operational, Steven Picou, executive director of LFT, said. He cannot speak to speediness of Transportation Security Administration staff.
The airport is processing an average of 617 passengers a day until the rollout of Thanksgiving. A total of 4680 people are expected to pass through their terminals by Nov. 28.
“If you go to the Lafayette airport, the parking lots are full, people are traveling,” Sonnier said.
Travel agencies in Lafayette were hit hard during the pandemic but business picked up after vaccinations were rolled out and travel restrictions were lifted globally, Sonnier said. Time Machine canceled and worked out refunds for customers in the millions of dollars during the pandemic.
“We basically worked for free,” Sonnier said, “we don’t get paid until after people travel and during the pandemic after all these people canceled [plans].”
“Our clientele has grown tremendously since the pandemic,” Sonnier said.
Many of her customers are planning to take cruises to warmer climates; others are choosing to visit various parts of Europe. She said pent-up demand explains the surge in European travel because international lockdowns in European countries kept foreign tourists from visiting.
“We’re seeing a lot of people cruise," Sonnier said. "Since they dropped all the vaccinations, we’re probably booking more Europe travel than we've ever booked."
Robbie Bush at Associated Travel in Lafayette said he sees a more tepid holiday season and does not expect things to improve until 2024 to 2025 for travel in general.
“There are less people traveling this year than last year,” Bush said, “I think the economy is more of a concern for many people compared to 2021.”
Economic uncertainty has convinced some people to tighten their purse strings, Bush said. Any money that people would have saved up during the pandemic has lost its value as prices for travel have inflated.
Domestic airline prices rose by 25% in the past year, with the average ticket price in June being $398. The cause for the increase is the same reason everything has risen in price: labor shortages, higher wages and supply chain disruptions, Bush said.
“We’ve never had this type of global issue that still has effects on our life and economy,” Bush said.
Sophia Dunaway, a Lafayette native living in Baton Rouge, plans on making a trip from the capital city to Youngsville and then up to Natchitoches to visit family..
Her family held off Thanksgiving for the first year of the pandemic but masked up and got together the second year.
"We did celebrate Thanksgiving last year," Dunaway said, "I was looking at my memories on Facebook and it was all of us in our masks."
She is worried about gas prices this year but knows that family visits most likely result in the sly passage of a little money.
"I woke up this morning and my mom was like, 'check your Venmo'," Dunaway laughed.
The pandemic did benefit the traveling customer, Bush said. Hotels and airlines have become far more accommodating to customers shifting timetables and needs. Hotels have improved services and trimmed fat off their business models, streamlining their processes.
The travel agency industry is contingent on everything happening internationally, Bush said. He believes normalcy will return by 2025. Bush said his business has been through various economic lulls, oil industry crashes and international virus outbreaks and the industry always shifts and meets customer demands.