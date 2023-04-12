John Warner Smith’s life journey has been highlighted by myriad achievements in a variety of pursuits: CEO of a non-profit education reform group, Education’s Next Horizon; poet laureate of Louisiana, an author of five published volumes of poetry; secretary of labor during the Blanco administration; chief administrative officer in Lafayette government; college professor; and banker.
Now add to that his latest assignment: Executive director of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Trust Stewardship Site, a role he assumed March 1.
The Morgan City native, who grew up in Lake Charles, has replaced Patricia L. Kahle, who recently retired as director at Shadows-on-the-Teche, after 40 years on staff or in the lead role. The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the leadership change last month.
Smith, 70, said he was excited about this latest challenge at the historic site, built as an antebellum home for a plantation in New Iberia. The National Trust and Kahle have done work to expand the role of the historic site to tell not only the stories of the David and Mary Weeks family, wealthy planters, but also the hundreds of enslaved men, women and children who lived and labored at the site. Smith will continue that mission and build upon it.
“The Shadows has been a place of cultural heritage. We will tell the full story about The Shadows,” he said.
In an issued policy statement, the National Trust said this: “The National Trust for Historic Preservation asserts without equivocation: Black Lives Matter. Black History Matters.
“Historic places of all types and periods should be places of truth-telling and inclusivity. Historic preservation must actively advance justice and equity for all people. Historic preservation organizations have an obligation to confront and address structural racism within our own institutions.
“We have much to do at the National Trust and in the preservation movement to align our work with these facts, and we must do it — and we will do it — with a sense of urgency.”
Smith said the site, which will reopen May 6 — it closed in October to prepare for the transition — will focus on programming instead of tours and events. It will engage community residents around program themes and tell stories about both the “enslavers” as well as the “enslaved people who worked at the Shadows,” which might include those who worked in the fields, the house staff, craftsmen and craftswomen and more.
“We want to make this place not just for the state and nation, but also for the people of New Iberia,” he said. One goal: Engage the locals. That’s already begun to happen at The Shadows’ visitors center, where the Iberia African American Historical Society has set up shop upstairs. It has become a resource center for local Black history and for accessing original historical sources.
Smith said The Shadows is awaiting the arrival of Adam Foreman from Chicago, a Delcambre native and veteran museum worker and public historian. Foreman will be senior manager for interpretation and communication, and should start work in New Iberia this month. When he arrives, Smith said, The Shadows will be prepared to reveal more about the changes due at the historic site.
Shadows-on-the-Teche is located at 320 E. Main St. in New Iberia’s downtown.