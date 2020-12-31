2020 was bound to be different for Lafayette. For the first time since consolidation in 1996, separate city and parish councils were sworn in Jan. 6, along with a new mayor-president, Josh Guillory, a Republican and an attorney who had never served in public office.
During the campaign, Guillory said he would focus resources on the essentials like roads and drainage, reduce government spending and increase transparency.
Guillory made waves even before taking office by demanding (and authorizing a $70,000 payoff for) the resignation of Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, who was appointed by Guillory's predecessor, citing in part his poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber.
Aguillard was replaced temporarily -- for a year -- by Scott Morgan. On Dec. 23, Guillory announced his selection of former Dallas Deputy Police Chief Thomas Glover to replace a retiring Morgan.
A week into his term, CAO Elizabeth "Beth" Guidry resigned after being verbally accosted by Guillory and his wife, a long-time friend of Guidry's.
Guidry said the mayor-president and his wife were upset because some of Guidry's friends qualified to run for the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee against some of Guillory’s campaign supporters. She said Guillory told her she could not serve as his CAO, but offered her the public works director position instead, which she declined.
Bridge builder or 'secretary to Black people'? Cloudy role besets Lafayette's minority affairs chief
Guillory made another questionable move early in his term, creating a new position, chief of minority affairs, and appointing a former opponent in the mayor-president's race, Carlos Harvin. Harvin was the lone Democrat in the race and there was speculation he was recruited by Republicans to take votes away from the main non-Republican in the race, Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate Guillory defeated in the runoff.
Guillory and Harvin both insisted the new job wasn't a payoff. Harvin has been ineffective in easing racial tensions between the mayor-president and minority community amidst local and national outrage over alleged police misconduct.
True to his campaign promises, Guillory almost immediately reorganized the public works department, splitting drainage from traffic, roads and bridges, and naming department heads for both. Guillory also in January cut his office budget by 17% or about $108,000.
The new mayor-president eliminated the CREATE (culture, recreation, tourism, arts economy) office and proposed an election to rededicate a controversial voter-approved .25-mill tax from CREATE to fire protection and roads and bridges, which voters approved in November. It was a glimpse of cuts to arts and recreation to come at Guillory's direction.
Guillory ruffled some feathers in the police department and minority community when he announced in February the elimination of the deputy police chief position, created by his predecessor Joel Robideaux for the department's highest-ranking Black officer, Reggie Thomas, who filled in as interim chief for nearly a year. Thomas retired and recently was elected Lafayette City Marshal.
The new mayor-president also continued an investigation into accusations that Lafayette Utilities System fiber division's former director deliberately overcharged the LUS and other Lafayette Consolidated Government departments for internet service to prop up the fiber operations. The district attorney later declined to prosecute anyone and the Louisiana Public Service Commission recently closed its case. There's been no update from the FBI.
The appearance of COVID-19 in Lafayette in March shifted Guillory's attention. His administration assisted health officials with setting up an early testing site at the Cajundome and the mayor-president held frequent news conferences in the early days of the pandemic. While Guillory complied with the governor's early orders to shut down many businesses, he did little to enforce some requirements such as mask-wearing.
The local economy, already suffering from a decline in the oil and gas industry, further declined with state-ordered business closures that left thousands of workers without jobs. Guillory responded with budget cuts and layoffs at LCG, which carried over into preparation of the 2020-21 budget.
It turned out his administration's projections for drastic declines in sales tax revenue during the pandemic were overestimated. When actual sales tax collections were higher than projected, the City Council pushed back at some of the extensive cuts Guillory wanted. They included layoffs and drastic cuts to the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum and Acadiana Nature Station.
Long-time Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux resigned as Guillory proposed 20% cuts and Guillory angered some in north Lafayette and the Black community by closing four recreation and activity centers in minority neighborhoods while not touching any in White neighborhoods.
As Black residents organized and protested the recreation center closures, Guillory's relationship with the Black community would further deteriorate in August when Lafayette Police officers shot and killed resident Trayford Pellerin who allegedly was carrying a knife as he approached a gas station and store. He was shot at least 11 times. The officers involved, whose names have not been released, were placed on leave pending a State Police investigation.
The shooting set off a series of protests, the anger in the Black community exacerbated when Guillory immediately sided with police officers. It would be weeks before he offered condolences to Pellerin's family and eventually met with them. Guillory later pledged $1 million of CARES Act coronavirus funds to better training police officers in de-escalation procedures.
City, parish councils adopt 2020-21 budget, restore funds for recreation, Cajundome, police training
The City Council pushed back against some of Guillory's cuts, restoring some funding for the Heymann Center and Science Museum. But Guillory made it clear he wants non-essential functions like parks, recreation and arts operations to become more self-sufficient, even if that involves public-private partnerships.