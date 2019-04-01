Sarah Gauthier Roy, a native and resident of Lafayette, has announced her candidacy for the new Lafayette City Council District 1 seat.
Roy was born and raised on Lafayette's northside, today living and raising her children in her great-grandparents' 102-year-old home.
"My roots in this city and district run deep," she wrote in a news release. "I am honored and humbled to announce my run to serve the community I care so much about."
Over the past several years, Roy wrote that she has gained understanding about the complexities of Lafayette's unique form of consolidated government. She made a promise to engage with the community and that engagement, she wrote, turned into service. Roy describes herself as a leader who strives to fill the gaps while helping to move Lafayette forward.
"I plan to use my understanding and drive to make this new form of government what is has promised to be: effective, efficient and just," she wrote.
The new five-person Lafayette City Council "needs to be intentional with the future and growth of our city," Roy added.
The council's role is to bring forth and vote on legislation and a budget that makes government work for the people. Every person on the council, she wrote, "must be engaged and educated on the issues that face Lafayette. Our town is a unique treasure and needs to make the most of the opportunities it has and ensure our policies and programs run efficiently and for the betterment of Lafayette as a whole."
Roy is a graduate of Carencro High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She teaches art in the talented program for the Lafayette Public School System and is founder and artistic director of Theatre Acadie, a cultural community arts company. Roy serves on the board of directors for the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Heymann Performing Arts Center, and is a recent graduate of Leadership Lafayette.
City Council District 1 includes the northwestern portion of the city, defined to the north by East Gloria Switch Road and including Pont des Mouton Road, then south of Interstate 10 to include much of Walker Road and to the south of Eraste Landry Road.