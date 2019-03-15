Lafayette City-Parish Councilman William Theriot said Friday he will not challenge Mayor-President Joel Robideaux in the upcoming municipal elections.
Theriot said he strongly considered running, but that it is time for “a breath of fresh air” after 12 years on the council.
“It’s time to spend time with my family,” Theriot said.
Theriot clarified his intentions on Friday morning, a few hours before a scheduled event in which Robideaux’s former planning director, Carlee Alm-Labar, was expected to announce her candidacy.
Alm-Labar left the Robideaux administration in May for a position with Southern Lifestyle Development. She then helped lead the “Fix The Charter” movement to split the City-Parish Council into separate legislative bodies via city-parish charter amendment. Robideaux and Theriot opposed the measure, but voters approved it in December.
No one else is challenging Robideaux's reelection bid as of now.
The three-day qualifying period for the election begins Aug. 6. The election is Oct. 12.