If 2020 taught Simone Champagne one lesson, it's that life is short. That's why at the end of the year, she retired from her position as chief administrative officer for the city of Youngsville.
Champagne, a banker-turned-lawmaker, said her only immediate plan is to clean her home and enjoy time with her grandchildren, but she's not ruling out the possibility of running for public office again.
"You will never hear me say, 'Never,'" Champagne said. "But as of right now, I have no plans. Now, I can help other people run for office. I'm going to stay active politically on all levels, as a matter of fact."
Champagne had long discussed with her husband retiring at the age of 66.
As that milestone birthday approached in 2020, she wasn't as sure about the timing. A serious car crash in June would change her perspective.
"We work and we work and we work," Champagne said. "But we never know what tomorrow holds. After the accident, it was kind of a little clearer."
Champagne and her husband were struck head-on by a vehicle while driving on La. 14 in Iberia Parish. He would suffer minor injuries, but she would be hospitalized for nearly a month and spend four months in a wheelchair after breaking her back in two places and suffering from a broken foot and wrist.
Champagne still suffers from limited mobility and cannot lift heavy items, but she's made significant progress through rehabilitation.
"It's been a long recovery, but I'll be OK," she said. "We're blessed we're alive."
Champagne worked as a banker for more than 25 years prior to spending nearly 20 years working as a public servant at the local and state level — all while raising five children.
"I've always been big in the customer service business," Champagne said. "Banking is all about that, and government is the same thing. It's all about customer service — or it should be, and people should realize that. I've always felt that it's what we should do, serve people."
Champagne served as CAO of Iberia Parish from 2002 to 2007 and was the first woman to hold the position.
From 2008 to 2014, Champagne served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. She was the first and only woman to represent House District 49, which includes Iberia and Vermilion parishes.
In 2014, she accepted a position as Youngsville's CAO.
In 2019, while still working in that role, Champagne ran for Lafayette mayor-president, but lost the race to Josh Guillory.
"It's all made me the person I am today," Champagne said. "I went into politics with integrity, and I've come out with that. I feel that I've accomplished that."
Champagne was recognized for her work and presented with a key to the city of Youngsville during December's council meeting.
"Whether we were in Baton Rouge for Leadership Youngsville or in the halls of the capitol in Washington, D.C., she represented Youngsville with charisma, with class, with professionalism and with selfless service," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "Simone doesn't take credit when things go well, and she hasn't received enough credit for our successes or for my success, but she deserves it."
As she reflected back on her career, Champagne said her most important achievement was authoring and passing legislation that dedicated fines incurred by BP after the oil spill be used only for Louisiana coastal protection.
"It took me three years to pass the bill," Champagne said. "But I never gave up, knowing how important the Louisiana coastline is to so many."