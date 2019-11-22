St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor announced Friday he’ll be stepping down in February after 23 years in office and endorsed First Assistant District Attorney Charles Cravins as his successor.
Taylor was first elected District Attorney of the 27th Judicial District in 1996 after working in private practice and serving as an assistant district attorney for 17 years. The 80-year-old public official said becoming district attorney was a lifelong dream inspired by listening to the radio program, “Mr. District Attorney,” as a child.
During his senior year at Palmetto High in 1957, Taylor was elected district attorney during the area high schools’ Parish Government Day. From that moment on he cemented his ambition to become a real district attorney, he said.
“When do you stop with your dream? That’s the question I had. I wanted so badly to run again because I love this job. I love it because it’s an opportunity for me to help people. It’s an opportunity that has some power with it that can make a difference in people’s lives,” Taylor said.
Taylor delivered the news to a room of about 30 staff members and public officials at the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office. The news was met with tears from staff members and heartfelt hugs. The retiring district attorney said he chose to step down after the new year to attend his final all office meeting in January and say a proper goodbye to his staff.
Taylor said he was thankful to his staff, especially for standing by him during the difficult times, like his re-election campaign in 2014 when St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz and other public officials endorsed Taylor’s opponent and criticized the longstanding district attorney for not being aggressive enough on criminal prosecutions, according to The Acadiana Advocate archives.
He said he was sure his decisive re-election confirmed the people’s confidence in him and his office.
First Assistant District Attorney Charles Cravins will assume Taylor’s role beginning Feb. 1. Taylor endorsed Cravins’ planned run for District Attorney in 2020 and said Cravins’ service in the lead role would help the public grow accustomed to him and hopefully see him as the optimal candidate to succeed him into the office.
Taylor said he’s not trying to decide the election but is confident Cravins would do a good job.
“When you meet with someone for 23 years every morning you get to know what they are, what they think. He has changed me, and I have changed him. I believe he will be the closest person that could do the job that’s available here in St. Landry Parish,” Taylor said.
Cravins said he’s humbled by the support. He said Taylor told him Monday he planned to call a press conference for the end of the week, and he asked Cravins to care for the staff and always remember to carry on the office mantra, “Everybody is somebody.”
“It’s extremely humbling for a person of Earl Taylor’s integrity to have the confidence in me to ask me to follow him as district attorney. It means the world to me,” Cravins said.
Taylor said he’s confident the transition will be smooth. He, Cravins and former first assistant district attorney Frank Trosclair meet every morning to discuss office needs and Cravins is well prepared to assume the leadership role.
Cravins said despite Taylor’s announcement that it’ll be business as usual around the office.
“I’m just going to continue to do my job,” he said.
Cravins said he hasn’t decided who he’ll name as his first assistant district attorney. He’ll be contemplating the decision over the coming weeks but said Trosclair would make a strong and obvious selection if he’s willing.
Taylor said stepping down was a difficult decision, but his plans were solidified around Veterans Day, when he visited the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial on La. 182 and contemplated a Bible verse from Ecclesiastes inscribed at the site: “To everything there is a season.”
After contemplating beginnings and ends, Taylor said he knew it was time.
The retiring district attorney said he plans to fill his time after retirement with family, some private practice work and music. Taylor has played the baritone saxophone for decades and used his playing skills to help put himself through school, he said.