Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco never expected to accept an honor on the side of a highway, but that's exactly what she did Tuesday as officials unveiled signage to rename a stretch of La. 90 in her honor.
This is the latest of many honors for Blanco, who is gravely ill with cancer, but it's one she appreciates. She drove a portion of the newly-renamed highway almost every day for four years while commuting from her hometown of New Iberia to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Blanco apologized for her "awkwardness" as she stood up and spoke into a microphone at Tuesday's event, which was hosted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. She told attendees that it's become challenging not just to walk, but also to stand.
"My life has been so charmed by so many events that were unexpected, challenged by many events that were unexpected," Blanco said. "But God puts you where he wants you to be, and today is the most unusual place I ever thought I'd be — on the side of an interstate highway with my name going up."
DOTD staff unveiled a sign during Tuesday's ceremony that will be one of a few that designate a stretch of La. 90 between Lafayette and Raceland as the Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Highway.
All of the signs are expected to be in place by the end of the week, according to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. They will be located near the Howard-Johnson Hotel in Lafayette, at either end of the Iberia Parish limits and near Raceland.
The current governor thanked Blanco during the event for the love she's shown Louisiana through "championing the dignity" of every resident.
"Louisiana loves you right back," Edwards said. "Louisiana loves you."
Blanco, the state’s first female governor, served from 2004-08. She said she appreciates the recognition and kind gestures she's received since her December 2017 announcement of incurable melanoma.
"As we go through this period, I thought, 'Well, you know, I think we all kind of think we'd like to die in our sleep peacefully and just move onto the next life,'" Blanco said. "But let me tell you, when people have a chance to make up like they've had the last few months, that is a remarkable way to go, and I deeply appreciate it."
During the past year, UL created a public policy center in her name that houses her gubernatorial papers.
In January, the New Orleans Saints unveiled a plaque at Gate A in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome recognizing Blanco's role in working to reopen the Superdome a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and blew a hole in the dome's roof.
Blanco has kept a sense of humor while publicly discussing her health.
In May, rumors circulated online about her untimely death, which she responded to with an old Mark Twain line: "Reports of my early demise are greatly exaggerated." She later joked that she'd never been "killed by the internet before."
Blanco said she has good days and bad days. She's had many days that are a mix of the two, which is how she described her status Tuesday.
"It's hard for me to get ready for a big event, but I'm really OK. I'm feeling fine right now," she said. "I'm just meeting each day as it comes, and I'm trying to make the best of it. Each day brings a new challenge — some new little pain or ache or situation that I have to deal with — and I just try to solve that problem that day if I can and move right along."
She and her husband, Raymond, joined Edwards at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Tuesday night after the dedication, where the former governor formally endorsed the current governor, who is running for re-election in the Oct. 12 primary.
The Blancos were among the earliest supporters of Edwards’ long-shot campaign before he was elected governor in 2015. They are all Democrats.
During her occasional public appearances since announcing the terminal illness, Blanco has urged political figures to set aside their partisan differences to work together.
That was her message again this week as she expressed support for Edwards, who said he would wear her endorsement "as a badge of honor."
Advocate Staff Writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.