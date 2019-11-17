Newly elected State Rep. Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, will hold a big advantage over new House colleagues chosen by voters in Saturday’s election. He’s replacing former State Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, who resigned her House seat for a state position, so Goudeau will gain seniority by being sworn in before other new House members.
Goudeau won Saturday’s election for Landry’s vacant District 31 seat with 54 percent of the votes against Gus Rantz, who also made the runoff. He said he’ll learn Monday when he will take the oath of office.
“That will give me seniority. I’ll work with the staff to determine the best assignments,” he said. Those might include Ways & Means or committees dealing with criminal justice, agriculture and oil and gas.
He said he’d meet with incoming Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to discuss his priorities, too, especially for meeting local infrastructure and flooding concerns.
Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, elected Saturday to House District 48 with 57% of the vote, spent Sunday afternoon picking up campaign signs. That was the first order of business. They second, he said, would be making sure to thank his supporters and let them know how much he appreciated them.
Beaullieu will replace House Speaker Taylor Barras, with whom he said he would meet in order to further understand “the lay of the land” in Baton Rouge.
“Where we fall on committees is important,” he said, and positioning himself for good assignments will matter.
He said he’s most passionate about tax reform and ensuring clarity in the budget process.
“There’s been talk about a constitutional convention,” he said, “but I’d like to see if we can’t accomplish things by statute.”
He said how taxes are imposed is confusing and “convoluted” and he’d like to address that problem.
He also said his election — he emerged from a field of four candidates — proved you could run competitive but clean campaigns. He applauded the efforts of his opponents, including Ricky Gonsoulin, who finished second.