Ted Jones, a veteran lobbyist in Baton Rouge who could trace his Louisiana political lineage to Earl Long, died overnight, according to sources close to his family.
Jones was a fixture in Louisiana politics – and was active in Washington, D.C., too – going back to the 1950s.
He actually got his start playing guitar in a band that warmed up audiences for Earl Long during the 1948 governor’s race, which Long won.
Jones later spent some 50 years playing guitar in the band that performed with Jimmy Davis, a popular singer who was governor from 1944-48 and 1960-64.
Jones was among the small group advisers that helped then-state Rep. John Bel Edwards run first in the 2015 gubernatorial primary before winning the runoff election.
Jones was a member of the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame and also served as its board chairman.
