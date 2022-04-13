Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard formally announced Tuesday his bid to fill the vacant judge seat in Lafayette City Court that was held by Michelle Odinet before her resignation.
Aguillard, a Republican, is the third candidate to announce a run for the special election set for Nov. 8, joining former 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards III, an independent, and Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany, a Republican.
“I am here to bring my experience of faith, fairness, openness to new ideas and new technologies,” Aguillard said in a Tuesday evening speech. “I am here to bring judicial strategies that prevent people from committing felonies. We owe our communities the possibility to get out of the spiral of recidivism.”
About 100 supporters gathered Tuesday at Deano’s Pizza on Bertrand Drive. Carencro Police Chief David Anderson and Scott Police Chief Chad Leger joined the crowd among a few elected officials in support of Aguillard.
Former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, now Aguillard’s campaign chairman, introduced him and explained why he chose Aguillard as Lafayette Police Chief.
“He is a unique individual. He is somebody Lafayette should be incredibly proud to have,” Robideaux said.
Robideaux said when Aguillard was his police chief, he increased the number of officers on the street, reduced the crime rate, tripled narcotics arrests, and solved 98% of the murders in Lafayette.
“His commitment to community policing created an effective, cooperative, and trusting relationship between law enforcement and our citizens,” the former Lafayette mayor said.
A ’92 graduate of St. Joseph Seminary College, Aguillard grew up in a French-speaking Cajun family. He began his career in law enforcement in 1998, working as a part-time sheriff’s deputy while attending law school. In 2000, he began working as an assistant attorney general and criminal prosecutor.
In his bio, Aguillard wrote, he proudly helped write the first Internet Predator Law for the state of Louisiana and discovered the importance of new technologies when he commanded the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.
“And being an officer taught me many things about the badge itself,” he said during his speech. “When used properly, it brings many great things to the community; but when it’s abused, it doesn’t.”
A former detective for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Aguillard was named Lafayette police chief in November 2016 by Robideaux after a search that lasted nearly a year. He resigned in January of 2020, becoming the first of five Lafayette police chiefs and interim chiefs replaced by Mayor-President Josh Guillory during his administration.
Aguillard, who is a civil attorney, was paid a $70,000 settlement after Guillory asked him to resign or be fired.
“No chief ever enjoyed the job as much as me, and we know it’s not an easy job. Right, chiefs?” Aguillard joked, calling out Anderson and Leger in the audience. “My command style was de-centralizing leadership. Because of it, we enjoyed a record-homicide solvability. The trust of the people was high. Our morale was also higher,” he added.
Aguillard promised to fairness, integrity, objectivity, and justice to a court whose reputation was badly tarnished by Odinet’s scandal. Odinet resigned on Dec. 31 after a video surfaced of her using racial slurs.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate, Aguillard said he convinced himself to run after Odinet’s resignation and highlighted he doubled the number of officers from minorities when he was police chief in Lafayette.
He also pledged to start a veterans court to help veterans, who often find themselves homeless, get their lives back together after being charged with a misdemeanor. He added that if elected, he would focus close attention on DWI offenders.
The special election for Division A judge is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race. The runoff, if needed, will be on Dec. 10. The qualifying period will be July 20-22. City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.
On Dec. 17, the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore to temporarily replace Odinet. Harris became the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.
Aguillard’s campaign? It has already started. “And it will be old-fashioned. I want to meet with everyone in the city,” he said.