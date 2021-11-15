Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's abrupt firing of Police Chief Thomas Glover on Oct. 7 took the chief and City Council members unaware.
"We found out through the press release,” City Councilman Glenn Lazard said at the time.
The firing, which Glover is appealing, brings to light a lack of face-to-face interaction between Guillory and the police chief he praised 10 months earlier when the mayor-president hired Glover following a national search.
After his hiring, Glover told reporters he didn't meet regularly with Guillory as he thought he would when he was hired in December. Instead, the chief's meetings usually were with Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, including one where Glover was told he wasn't reaching his goals, which played a part in his termination.
Even on Oct. 7 when Glover was fired, Guillory was in the room, but Wingerter did the talking and firing, Glover said.
Guillory's calendar from October 2020 through mid-May 2021 shows only two meetings between the two, a Jan. 8 one-on-one meeting between Guillory and Glover and a Jan. 14 meeting with Guillory, Glover and Wingerter. No other meetings involving Guillory and Glover appear on the calendar for the next three months, although Glover said he sometimes exchanged emails with Guillory.
All five Parish Council members, including four Republicans and one Democrat, were scheduled to meet monthly with Guillory, a Republican, between October 2020 and mid-May 2021, the calendar shows.
City Council members met less regularly with the mayor-president. His calendar shows Guillory had monthly meetings scheduled with City Councilman Andy Naquin, who usually votes in line with Guillory, with Council Chairwoman Liz Hebert and Councilwoman Nanette Cook scheduled for occasional meetings with Guillory. All are Republicans.
Two Democrats, Councilmen Pat Lewis and Lazard, were not scheduled to meet with the mayor-president on a regular basis. Lazard has said he never meets with Guillory.
But Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative Citizens for a New Louisiana group, has a monthly 30-minute meeting with the mayor-president, according to Guillory's calendar.
A St. Martin Parish resident, Lunsford is on that parish's Republican Executive Committee. He filed a complaint against Glover and a police officer, alleging the chief did not properly investigate a complaint that the officer used his position to intimidate someone.
Lunsford also recently filed an objection to an LGBTQ book in the teen section of the public library, whose board is being stacked with conservatives, some of whom are attempting to restrict programs and services at the nine public libraries in the parish.
Guillory, Lunsford said recently, often cancels their meetings. When they meet, he said they chat about things going on in Lafayette, issues reported in the news.
"I like to bring a conservative perspective," Lunsford explained.
Asked who provides the non-conservative perspective to the mayor-president, Lunsford said, "I think the bulk of the bureaucracy I would consider to be non-conservative. That's who has his ear every day, all day long."
Lunsford defined the bureaucracy as "government workers that are around him all day. They've been here years and years, some 20 and 30 years, and they don't think like regular citizens that are thinking, 'How can we do this for less? How can we streamline? How can we be more efficient?'" he said. "They think, 'We have a problem, we have to raise taxes.' That's always the first go-to."
He praised Guillory for not being eager to increase taxes.
Guillory, who is nearing the halfway point in his first four-year term as mayor-president, is a Republican who switched to no party in July 2015, then back to Republican in February 2016. He wasn't the party's first choice for mayor-president in 2019, when three Republicans, a Democrat and an independent were in the race. When the field was narrowed to two candidates, Guillory and independent Carlee Alm-LaBar, the Republicans threw their support behind Guillory.
The mayor-president's calendar blocks out two hours each month for luncheon meetings of the Acadiana Republican Women. Emails obtained by The Acadiana Advocate show Guillory also has hosted meetings in his office with several members of the Acadiana Republican Women and the Fleur de Lis Republican Women.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, in an email response to questions, said Guillory "meets with many people from different organizations to discuss different things. I cannot comment on what he discusses in the meetings because I have not been in attendance nor have I had any conversations with the mayor-president about what was discussed."
The mayor-president, Angelle recenlty wrote in an email, "is typically willing to meet with any person or group that is willing to have a meaningful dialogue, in good faith, that helps our community, regardless of their political affiliation."
Marja Broussard, a leader in the Black community who frequently confronts Guillory at Council meetings, disagreed with that statement, saying Guillory has not been willing to meet with everyone.
"Josh Guillory refuses to meet with any strong Black groups who represent citizens of the northside, like Black Folks Talking, the NAACP and other progressive black groups," Broussard said. "Josh cherry picks those he claims are our Black leaders, (people) who make him feel comfortable."